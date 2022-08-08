Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail.

Wichita County Jail booking

Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according to records.

On Sunday morning just before 3 a.m., a Wichita County deputy saw a Dodge Ram pickup traveling at a high rate of speed at Iowa Park Road and Ridgeway, according to an affidavit.

When the pickup failed to stop he gave chase and said the driver sped up to over 100 mph, switched off the lights, and went through a stop sign on Loop 11. He said it sped through the stop light on Seymour Highway and continued south on Beverly at around 95 mph until it crashed at Seymour Road.

Johnson and the passenger were taken to the hospital to be checked out and the deputy said the passenger suffered a fracture in one hand.

