Read full article on original website
Related
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
NFL・
Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers
There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
ESPN
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
RELATED PEOPLE
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
Golf.com
FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview
The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
ESPN
Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun tied for lead after 1st round at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with J.J. Spaun on Thursday.
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Judge rules against group of LIV players seeking to play in FedEx Cup play-offs
A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
Rickie Fowler Splits With Longtime Caddie on Eve of FedEx Cup Playoffs
The fan favorite is the last man into this week's first playoff event and he'll play without Joe Skovron, his caddie since 2009.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for TPC Southwind
The first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs is here, and there is value to be found across the board.
FedEx Cup playoffs are here and LIV Golf a lingering topic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Perhaps it was only fitting that a violent thunderstorm hit the TPC Southwind right about the time a federal judge in California ruled against a motion that would have allowed three players who cashed in on LIV Golf to play for $75 million in bonus money on the PGA Tour.
Comments / 0