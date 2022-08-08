ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Thomas Has Blunt Message For Bryson DeChambeau, LIV Golfers

There aren't many golfers who have been as vocal as Justin Thomas when it comes to calling out those who leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Thomas once again made his stance on players joining LIV Golf very clear. This time around, he used the popular "you can't have your cake and eat it too" saying.
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Judge rules three LIV players will not be permitted to join FedEx Cup playoffs

The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
FedEx Cup Playoffs: St. Jude Championship Preview

The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
Judge rules against group of LIV players seeking to play in FedEx Cup play-offs

A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
