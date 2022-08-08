ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ2yf_0h9WMtMt00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed.

Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath the viaduct. Some possibilities that are currently on the table for the space include a recreational area, art installations, an urban eatery and more.

Diver plunges 400 feet to 1899 shipwreck off Michigan shoreline

“DTI’s goal is to help stand up an innovative space that is lively and welcoming to all,” said Rhiannon Friedman, DTI president. “We don’t want the area beneath the bridge to sit there untouched. Whether we end up with a recreational space, an outdoor urban eatery, art installations or something else entirely, will depend on community members’ input. We hope to help create something unique that serves the Topeka community for years to come.”

The survey only takes around two to three minutes to complete. The results will be “instrumental” in the process of transforming the downtown Topeka corridor, DTI said. The survey is expected to stay open until the end of August.

“I’m proud to see downtown Topeka constantly growing and evolving,” said Karen Hiller, Topeka City Council member for District 1, which includes the downtown area. “The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project presents a unique opportunity for the community to reimagine how we see and use the areas beneath this bridge, which cuts through the downtown core. I’m excited to see what ideas we pursue.”

New electric mini-train coming to Gage Park

The DTI said that it will be working closely with local and state partners to see potential projects through. DTI hopes to utilize major federal transportation funds to drive development. Both legal restrictions and safety measures will be under consideration when determining the final proposal.

Work on the viaduct is expected to shut down both lanes on westbound I-70 on August 15 for three weeks, along with one lane on going eastbound, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project is expected to last until 2025 when the actual construction project for the replacement of I-70 will begin.

To access the survey, click here . To learn more about the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LJWORLD

PHOTO: Lawrence Loop pedestrian tunnel beneath McDonald Drive takes shape

A new segment of the Lawrence Loop, the trail system encircling the city, pictured the week of Aug. 7, 2022, will consist of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with a pedestrian tunnel under McDonald Drive at the Kansas Turnpike Authority access terminal. The project is part of a larger segment of the loop that will eventually connect Michigan Street to Sandra Shaw Park. The 2022 budget estimated the total cost of that project to be about $1.49 million, a portion of which is funded by a state grant. Expenses included $525,000 in 2022 for easement and property acquisitions. A Kansas Department of Transportation grant will provide $564,000 toward construction.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka plans to take a close look at all roads in the city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s a subject everyone has an opinion about it, the conditions of the roads in the Capital City. Starting Wednesday, the City of Topeka is kicking off a project to inventory the condition of all the roads maintained by the city, according to the city’s Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker. Roadway Asset […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Michigan State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

Topeka road condition study project starts soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City of Topeka is slated to begin on Wednesday. According to Gretchen Spiker, director of communications for the City of Topeka, Roadway Asset Services has been hired to undertake the project. RAS is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viaduct#Art Installations#Urban Construction#Downtown Topeka Inc#Dti#Topeka City Council
gardnernews.com

Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton

Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

Topeka mural honors Oakland neighborhood legacy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re driving through the Oakland neighborhood, keep an eye out for a newly finished mural. This morning, community members gathered for the blessing and dedication at the Lulac Senior Center. The mural on the front of the building is finally complete; although part of it was done last October, it needed […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week. After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County mosquito numbers hit highest mark of the year

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Last week, the mosquito numbers hit a new mark in Shawnee County. This is largely due to the high amount of rainfall we saw last week, as mosquitos thrive in standing water. Mosquitoes need less than an inch of standing water to lay their eggs. Luckily, the Shawnee County Health Department expects a […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Mayor encourages community members to apply for board, commission openings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has several openings for community members to serve on various boards and commissions. “Serving on boards and commissions is a great way to get involved in local government, while serving your community,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “I encourage Topekans to take a look at the openings, see what topics might be of interest to you, and to apply for those open spots. We welcome citizens to join us in public service.”
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Demolition downtown, new restaurant coming to S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas organizations address back to school safety

KANSAS (KSNT) – Three Kansas organizations came together to address several safety issues facing students as they return to their classrooms this year. The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas State Department of Education and Safe Kids Kansas put out a list of safety tips to help encourage parents to talk to their children about how to […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Commissioners approve request to build a water tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a request Monday to construct a new water tower. The planning department says the one-million-gallon water tower will be built on a 3.2-acre property found south of Lake Sherwood at SW 41st St. and Stutley Rd., in Mission Township. County officials say...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Resident escapes early morning fire in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A resident at 1619 SW Fillmore Street escaped their home Thursday morning and waited for the Topeka Fire Department to extinguish a fire that did more than $20,000 damage. Just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story home. They searched the home but found […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy