Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has reached the first of what will surely be many courtrooms. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman heard arguments from attorneys representing both the PGA Tour and a consortium of eleven LIV-affiliated players on Tuesday afternoon. Three LIV players — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — were seeking a temporary restraining order that would permit them to compete in this week's tournament, the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Perhaps it was only fitting that a violent thunderstorm hit the TPC Southwind right about the time a federal judge in California ruled against a motion that would have allowed three players who cashed in on LIV Golf to play for $75 million in bonus money on the PGA Tour.
The season-long race for the PGA Tour’s ultimate prize is heating up. On the first stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the pros head to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. We discuss which contenders can win and the impact of LIV Golf’s lawsuit on the field.
Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun tied for lead after 1st round at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with J.J. Spaun on Thursday.
FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks: 4 wagers we really like this week￼
When Andy Lack gave us his picks for last week’s Wyndham Championship, we said, “Huh?”. The former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had not exactly been on a tear. In fact, he’d missed the cut in three of his previous five starts. But Lack liked him...
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format: How it works, field sizes, tournaments
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs format has changed several times since the concept was introduced in 2007, and the FedEx Cup playoffs format that is now used started with the 2018-2019 PGA Tour season. Explaining the FedEx Cup playoffs format means detailing how players earn FedEx Cup points, qualify for...
A federal judge has ruled against three LIV Golf players who had sought a temporary restraining order to allow them to contest the FedEx Cup play-offs.Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were part of a larger group of players who filed an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour for being indefinitely suspended due to playing in LIV Golf events.The trio will not be added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, which begins in Memphis on Thursday and is the first of three play-off events which culminate with the Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the season-long winner...
It’s time for the playoffs. The race for the PGA Tour’s biggest prize, the FedEx Cup, has transitioned from the regular season to postseason with this week’s 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The top 125 players from the season-long points list...
