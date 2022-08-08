Read full article on original website
Related
Florida Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire Over 'Relationship Issues'
Cops say the woman got 'heated over relationship issues.'
NBC 2
South Fort Myers High student arrested for having gun in car on campus
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school in their car. The school alerted parents to the arrest in an email on Thursday afternoon. “I’m a student here so it was very nerve wracking,” said Yadieo Torres, a...
LCSO recognizes deputies, troopers who saved colleague after shooting
The Lee County Sheriff's Office heralded the work of two deputies and two Florida Highway Patrol troopers who rendered aid to a fellow law enforcement official after he was shot in the line of duty.
WINKNEWS.com
Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres
Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GUILTY AS CHARGED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
Samuel Jerome Lewis, 41, of Lehigh Acres, was found guilty as charged of Trafficking in Amphetamine – 14 Grams or More, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Trafficking in Phenthylamines – 10 Grams or More. He was found guilty following a one-day trial in Lee County. On November...
Family files lawsuit against Collier County Sheriff's Office
Nicolas Morales was killed on September 17, 2020, by deputies who responded to reports of a disturbance and a man with a shovel.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero man arrested after 12 dogs found in hot camper full of feces, urine
Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man for animal cruelty after they found a dozen dogs inside a hot, trash-filled camper. Troopers say they arrested Jose Rodriguez, 46, of Estero on Wednesday after finding 12 dogs in what they said were poor conditions. FHP says they were called to assist...
WINKNEWS.com
FHP troopers, LCSO deputies awarded for actions after deputy was shot
Deputies and troopers were honored for putting their lives at risk to save others on Wednesday. In March, Deputy Rafael Jaquez was shot after deputies stopped a car with the wrong tags in Lehigh Acres, and the suspect opened fire. Days later, Jaquez was released from the hospital and given...
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug sales, trafficking charges
A man found guilty of drug possession sales and trafficking has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on December 15, 2020, Prince Anthony Davis, 40, of Fort Myers, sold a trafficking amount of Fentanyl to an undercover Fort Myers Police Officer by placing the drugs in a car to be retrieved for cash, then returning to get the money.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent
Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Methed Up: Florida Man And Woman Busted with 6 Lbs Of Meth, Trafficking Fentanyl
A Florida man and woman are behind bars after deputies execute a search warrant and discover 6 pounds of Methamphetamine among a plethora of Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday morning the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Charlotte County
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Clerk of court’s office warns of jury duty scam
The Collier County Clerk of Court is warning Southwest Floridians of a scam happening across the state. Scammers are contacting Florida residents claiming they missed jury duty and saying they must pay a fine by purchasing gift cards. The scheme has been reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties, but the...
Men lead police on two separate chases reaching speeds of over 130 mph
Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase reaching speeds of over 130 miles per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of stalking 2 women leaves panties in front of their home
Police in Southwest Florida have arrested a man on stalking charges after he allegedly left pairs of underwear outside of his victim’s homes.
Cape Coral mom upset at hours-long bus delay on first day of school
Two days into the school year, the district says about 1,000 kids were late to school each day. But for one Cape Coral mom, coming home from school is another problem.
Naples man arrested for stalking two women, leaving panties in front yard
A 42-year-old East Naples man was arrested after stalking two women and leaving panties in front of their home multiple times.
Man accused of killing FMPD officer assaults inmate in jail
According to a police report, Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing a FMPD officer, struck a fellow inmate in the face at the Naples Jail Center on Thursday.
Comments / 0