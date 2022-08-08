ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres

Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
