Mattapoisett, MA

ABC6.com

MSPCA looking to find homes for over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts SCPA said Thursday that they are working to find homes for over 100 goats that were seized from a Dighton farm. The owner of the goats, who the MSPCA said is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case, did not pay a $100,000 security bond by the July 29 date set by a judge. Because of this, the goats, as well as an emu are available to be adopted.
DIGHTON, MA
FUN 107

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of the family’s cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Westport ‘Skukes’ Are More Than Just Tourist Who Wear Socks With Sandals

Welcome to the town of Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, and contractors. Route 6 is considered the "city" part of town and anyone living off of Horseneck or Narrow Ave resides in the "sticks". It's a simple town with easy-going folk and a nickname for out-of-towners that we call "skukes". It's not necessarily the nicest word to describe someone, and I think the blame comes from misinterpretation.
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale

CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
FUN 107

Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals

The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Acushnet News and Happenings

The Friends of the Acushnet Public Library are having a special raffle fundraiser during the month of August, in conjunction with the library’s summer concert series (listing follows). The Friends are raffling chances for five great prizes. Through generous donations from local businesses, prizes include a $50 gift card...
ACUSHNET, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

FUN 107

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
