5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Brave New Bedford Boy Scores Life-Saving Heart Transplant
From the moment New Bedford Police Officer Shane Harris met JJ Montalban, the two of them just clicked. "He's my best friend," Harris says. JJ was diagnosed with congenital heart disease at birth. That day alone, he had three heart surgeries. JJ and Police: The Beginning of a Bond. Three...
ABC6.com
MSPCA looking to find homes for over 100 goats seized from Dighton farm
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts SCPA said Thursday that they are working to find homes for over 100 goats that were seized from a Dighton farm. The owner of the goats, who the MSPCA said is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case, did not pay a $100,000 security bond by the July 29 date set by a judge. Because of this, the goats, as well as an emu are available to be adopted.
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of the family’s cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
Westport ‘Skukes’ Are More Than Just Tourist Who Wear Socks With Sandals
Welcome to the town of Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, and contractors. Route 6 is considered the "city" part of town and anyone living off of Horseneck or Narrow Ave resides in the "sticks". It's a simple town with easy-going folk and a nickname for out-of-towners that we call "skukes". It's not necessarily the nicest word to describe someone, and I think the blame comes from misinterpretation.
Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page
Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
Attention Cat Lovers: The Cutest Event is Coming to Zeiterion Theatre 9/18
Let’s be real, if you are a cat lover (like me), then your social media feed is most likely comprised of cute kittens acting strangely, being silly, or simply just being cats, and each video is more entertaining than the next. What if I told you there is a...
ABC6.com
Veterinarian no longer works for Johnston pet hospital in midst of investigation
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A veterinarian is no longer employed at a Johnston pet hospital, after a number of concerns surfaced from her past. The public relations manager at Banfield Pet Hospital, Liz Morales, confirmed with ABC 6 News Thursday that Dr. Janine Oliver “is no longer employed at Banfield.”
New Bedford Kids to Hoop in Vineyard Tournament, Learn About Opioid Addiction
Tyhon Pina and Marques Houtman are known as outstanding athletes in the New Bedford area. With the assistance of Michael Daniels, Athletic Director for the Martha's Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, the trio are resurrecting the former "Boat to the Basket Youth Basketball Showcase." It's a one-day basketball tournament with...
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
Despite the Drought, This New Bedford Garden Has Produced a Strong Batch of Vegetables
If there's one thing I enjoy most out of life, it's growing a successful garden. Anyone can plant flowers, but vegetables take a little more patience and nurturing. Honestly, I find it beneficial towards a healthy mentality. My fiance and I are country kids, plain and simple. We're both from...
WCVB
Brigham and Women's Hospital surgeon Dr. Monica Bertagnolli to head National Cancer Institute
BOSTON — A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the Department of Surgery and the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has been appointed by President Joe Biden as the next director of the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a surgical oncologist, clinical researcher and the Richard E....
Wild Care Cape Cod Explains This Strange Behavior Coming From Hot Animals
The summer of 2022 has been hot, and while we struggle to find shade and the nearest body of water, humans aren’t the only ones struggling to beat the heat. The extreme heat on the SouthCoast has caused animals to act a little strange, and Wild Care Cape Cod in Eastham has some tips if you have witnessed this odd behavior.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet News and Happenings
The Friends of the Acushnet Public Library are having a special raffle fundraiser during the month of August, in conjunction with the library’s summer concert series (listing follows). The Friends are raffling chances for five great prizes. Through generous donations from local businesses, prizes include a $50 gift card...
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
fallriverreporter.com
New operators of Edaville Family Theme Park states “you’ll be rewarded with the experience you have come to know and love over the last 75 years”
New operators at a southeastern Massachusetts theme park plans to bring more smiles and enjoyment in the coming months. An announcement on the new owners of Edaville was made this morning on social media. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
Man to be taken off life support after drowning in popular Medford pond
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man will be taken off life support after being pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday morning. Medford Police say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. from a person frantically screaming for help after the caller’s friend went underwater at Wright’s Pond and didn’t resurface.
