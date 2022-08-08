ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) My observations are that people can be categorized into three distinct groups: The Workers, The Lookers, and the Shirkers. In the case of Workers, these are the people who are always involved when something needs to be done. They commit themselves to the task and they are the ones that can always be counted upon to help. Good examples of these type of individuals are those who volunteer to be on the neighborhood HOA boards, help with local bake sales, volunteer to run for municipal town councils, act as scout masters, deliver Meals on Wheels, and the multitude of other volunteer jobs that always need to be done.

