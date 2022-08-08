ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Three types of citizens

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) My observations are that people can be categorized into three distinct groups: The Workers, The Lookers, and the Shirkers. In the case of Workers, these are the people who are always involved when something needs to be done. They commit themselves to the task and they are the ones that can always be counted upon to help. Good examples of these type of individuals are those who volunteer to be on the neighborhood HOA boards, help with local bake sales, volunteer to run for municipal town councils, act as scout masters, deliver Meals on Wheels, and the multitude of other volunteer jobs that always need to be done.
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Rosie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Fear of being alone? Never again if you adopt sweet Rosie! She is a petite lady at 8 pounds, looking for her lifetime companion. She is a thoughtful, quiet, and well-mannered eight-year old Chi. Rosie is looking for a “work from home” or retired individual to keep her company during the day and to snuggle on the couch with in the evening. She gets along great with other dogs and hasn’t met a stranger. Rosie is not a fan of car rides and doesn’t hear as well as the younger pups, but if you are looking for a loyal companion and unconditional love, Rosie is your girl!
Blue Ribbon News

Nationally acclaimed Nekter Juice Bar to open location in Rockwall

– We are thrilled to announce the newest business that will soon be opening its doors in Rockwall Market Center ~ the award-winning Nekter Juice Bar!. Nekter Juice Bar has earned many awards for their famous juice, smoothies, acai bowls, and more. Newsweek recently named Nekter Juice Bar one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains of 2022. They were also named in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earned a spot on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times.
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Summer Musicals is back with 2nd show of 10th anniversary season

ROCKWALL, TX (July 30, 2022) Back in 2011, Rockwall Summer Musicals launched into the Rockwall County arts scene with their productions of The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! In honor of this tenth anniversary, they will once again present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical The Sound of Music directed by Barbara Doudt. Barbara is a founding member of Rockwall Summer Musicals, and this will be the 12th show she has directed. Join us August 5 – 14, 2022 at the Rockwall Performing Arts Center (1201 T L Townsend Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087).
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD to host new school dedications, open houses

ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2022) The Royse City Independent School District is pleased to invite the community to two special school dedication ceremonies and open house opportunities. Join us on Saturday, August 27 for these consecutive celebrations. Glenda Arnold Early Childhood Learning Center Dedication 2:00 p.m. This exciting new campus...
Blue Ribbon News

Community members sworn in as volunteers with Lone Star CASA

ROCKWALL, TX (July 26, 2022) – On July 15 at the Rockwall County Courthouse, The Honorable Judge Brett Hall officially swore in four new CASA volunteers. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these volunteers will work with Lone Star CASA to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
Blue Ribbon News

Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

