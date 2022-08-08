Read full article on original website
Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
Blue Ribbon News Aug/Sept print edition hits mailboxes throughout Rockwall County
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX – August 8, 2022 — Below is a digital version of our August/September 2022 print edition. Our print publication is being delivered this week to about 17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County. Extra copies will be available for pick up (while supplies last) at...
Rockwall County Open Space Alliance partners with HundredX Causes on fundraising project
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) Want to support Open Space without spending a penny? Here’s your chance! Complete short consumer surveys right from your phone to generate donations. To get started, go to: https://hundredx.com/impactwithfeedback. The Rockwall County Open Space Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed to support its mission...
Public welcome as Rockwall Art League hosts demo workshop with printmaker Matt Bagley
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Matt Bagley as their feature artist for August. Matt trained as a printmaker from the University of North Texas, and he currently uses woodblock prints (often on handmade paper) as his preferred method of making his vision a reality.
Rockwall lowers city flags in honor of former Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall flag at Rockwall City Hall has been lowered to half-staff today as a sign of respect for the recent passing of former Mayor Dr. Frank Miller. He moved to Rockwall in 1965 and began his orthodontic practice in the heart of...
Rockwall Fine Art Show & Sale coming this fall, call for artists underway
ROCKWALL, TX August 5, 2022) The Rockwall Art League Juried Fine Art Show & Sale is one of the signature events of the year. It celebrates contemporary art in a variety of mediums. Now more than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to showcase regional artists and provide...
Community invited to retirement party honoring Rockwall children’s librarian, Doreen Miller
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 4, 2022) The community is invited to a celebration honoring beloved Rockwall County Library Children’s Librarian Doreen Miller, who is retiring after nearly 25 years of service. “With countless books shelved and a truly remarkable number of story times conducted, we know Mrs. Miller is looking...
Celebration of Life: Services for Dr. Frank Richard Miller
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2022) Dr. Frank Richard Miller had many loves – his family, his faith, his city– just to name a few. He shared a zest for life with everyone he met and a genuine curiosity in the friends yet to be made. Dr. Miller, 87,...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: Three types of citizens
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) My observations are that people can be categorized into three distinct groups: The Workers, The Lookers, and the Shirkers. In the case of Workers, these are the people who are always involved when something needs to be done. They commit themselves to the task and they are the ones that can always be counted upon to help. Good examples of these type of individuals are those who volunteer to be on the neighborhood HOA boards, help with local bake sales, volunteer to run for municipal town councils, act as scout masters, deliver Meals on Wheels, and the multitude of other volunteer jobs that always need to be done.
Meals on Wheels, Rest Haven to host FREE Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
Rockwall-based Patriot Paws Service Dogs celebrates International Assistance Dogs Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 5, 2022) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs is honored to partake in Assistance Dog’s International’s celebration of ‘International Assistance Dogs Week.’ The awareness campaign (taking place August 7 – 13) sheds light on the incredible, life changing work that Assistance Dogs, and people at the other end of the leash, make possible.
Meet Rosie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) Fear of being alone? Never again if you adopt sweet Rosie! She is a petite lady at 8 pounds, looking for her lifetime companion. She is a thoughtful, quiet, and well-mannered eight-year old Chi. Rosie is looking for a “work from home” or retired individual to keep her company during the day and to snuggle on the couch with in the evening. She gets along great with other dogs and hasn’t met a stranger. Rosie is not a fan of car rides and doesn’t hear as well as the younger pups, but if you are looking for a loyal companion and unconditional love, Rosie is your girl!
Nationally acclaimed Nekter Juice Bar to open location in Rockwall
– We are thrilled to announce the newest business that will soon be opening its doors in Rockwall Market Center ~ the award-winning Nekter Juice Bar!. Nekter Juice Bar has earned many awards for their famous juice, smoothies, acai bowls, and more. Newsweek recently named Nekter Juice Bar one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains of 2022. They were also named in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earned a spot on the Inc. 5,000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times.
Rockwall Summer Musicals is back with 2nd show of 10th anniversary season
ROCKWALL, TX (July 30, 2022) Back in 2011, Rockwall Summer Musicals launched into the Rockwall County arts scene with their productions of The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! In honor of this tenth anniversary, they will once again present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical The Sound of Music directed by Barbara Doudt. Barbara is a founding member of Rockwall Summer Musicals, and this will be the 12th show she has directed. Join us August 5 – 14, 2022 at the Rockwall Performing Arts Center (1201 T L Townsend Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087).
Rockwall ISD transitions back to application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals
Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Rockwall ISD (August 3, 2022) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Rockwall ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available at www.Schoolcafe.com/Rockwall or available at your child’s cafeteria or school front office.
Rockwall Traffic Update: TL Townsend lane closure begins Tuesday, Aug. 16
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 5, 2022) Drivers need to be aware that beginning Tuesday, August 16, T.L. Townsend southbound lanes will be closed, and northbound lanes will be shifted to two-way traffic. The area affected is from 950 to 1201 T.L. Townsend Lane, where a water connection is being added for the Central Appraisal District.
Royse City ISD to host new school dedications, open houses
ROCKWALL, TX (July 28, 2022) The Royse City Independent School District is pleased to invite the community to two special school dedication ceremonies and open house opportunities. Join us on Saturday, August 27 for these consecutive celebrations. Glenda Arnold Early Childhood Learning Center Dedication 2:00 p.m. This exciting new campus...
Community members sworn in as volunteers with Lone Star CASA
ROCKWALL, TX (July 26, 2022) – On July 15 at the Rockwall County Courthouse, The Honorable Judge Brett Hall officially swore in four new CASA volunteers. Also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, these volunteers will work with Lone Star CASA to advocate for children and families involved in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
Rowlett Citizens Corps Council to offer two-day Community Emergency Response Team training
ROWLETT, TX (July 30, 2022) The Rowlett Citizen Corps Council will sponsor a two-day Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class on Saturday, August 6 & 13, 2022, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of those days. Both days are required. During a natural or man-made disaster, CERT teams assist Public...
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
