Mandeville, LA

Physician Assistant Andrea Legendre joins North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center

HAMMOND---Andrea Legendre has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a Physician Assistant (PA). Legendre will work alongside fellowship-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Vince Lands, MD. As an orthopaedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and total joint replacement surgeries. Physician Assistants are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who...
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Hammond native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
HAMMOND, LA
bizneworleans.com

Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff

COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
COVINGTON, LA
lailluminator.com

LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage

LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulane.edu

Two prominent attorneys named to Board of Tulane

Kim Boyle, one of New Orleans’ top lawyers and Michael D. Rubenstein, a Tulane graduate and leading attorney based in Houston, have been named to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. The board members began their appointments on July 1. Boyle previously served on the Tulane board from 2009-2021 and was elected to an additional term. Rubenstein will serve as the new Tulane Alumni Association member of the board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lionsroarnews.com

The double life of a tattoo apprentice and SLU student

Zoe Burns, a senior marketing major, works hard on and off campus as she balances her life as a student and tattoo apprentice at Monsters Ink in Ponchatoula. Burns started apprenticing in November of 2021 after she began working as a marketing assistant at Low Road Brewing. The shop owner...
PONCHATOULA, LA
CBS 42

‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA
neworleanslocal.com

Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School

The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
METAIRIE, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall

The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theleadernews.com

Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

US 190 improvement project set to begin this week in Covington

COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that work is set to begin this week to mill, patch and overlay 2.9 miles of US 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane. The more than $4.2 million project is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10. Message...
COVINGTON, LA

