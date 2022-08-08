Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Warren Easton High School opens N.O.'s first standalone 9th grade academy
The sun had barely risen Wednesday morning as Warren Easton High School’s newest students walked past alumni passing out homemade school supply kits and through the front doors of the school’s new Ninth Grade Academy, built across Canal Street from the school's main campus. The building, a long-abandoned...
an17.com
Physician Assistant Andrea Legendre joins North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center
HAMMOND---Andrea Legendre has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond as a Physician Assistant (PA). Legendre will work alongside fellowship-trained Orthopaedic Surgeon Vince Lands, MD. As an orthopaedic traumatologist, Lands specializes in complex trauma care and total joint replacement surgeries. Physician Assistants are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who...
an17.com
Hammond native trains to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter
GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
bizneworleans.com
Lakeview Regional Names Michael Queen Chief of Staff
COVINGTON, La. — Michael Queen, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has been named deputy chief of staff for Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. In this role, Queen serves as head of the medical staff, providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between medical staff, administration and the board of trustees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lailluminator.com
LSU expands programs to stem nursing shortage
LSU Health Sciences New Orleans is expanding three accelerated nursing programs to north Louisiana with the hope of mitigating the state’s nursing shortage. Like many states, Louisiana has experienced an acute shortage of nurses heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently about 6,000 open nursing positions in the state.
Picayune Item
The Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2023 Carnival season
The Krewe of the Pearl announces its new King and Queen for the 2023 Carnival season, Curtis and Debbie Craig of Carriere. The Craigs moved to St. Tammany Parish in 1980, from St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, and to Hide-A-Way Lake in 1993. Curtis is originally from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
tulane.edu
Two prominent attorneys named to Board of Tulane
Kim Boyle, one of New Orleans’ top lawyers and Michael D. Rubenstein, a Tulane graduate and leading attorney based in Houston, have been named to the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body. The board members began their appointments on July 1. Boyle previously served on the Tulane board from 2009-2021 and was elected to an additional term. Rubenstein will serve as the new Tulane Alumni Association member of the board.
lionsroarnews.com
The double life of a tattoo apprentice and SLU student
Zoe Burns, a senior marketing major, works hard on and off campus as she balances her life as a student and tattoo apprentice at Monsters Ink in Ponchatoula. Burns started apprenticing in November of 2021 after she began working as a marketing assistant at Low Road Brewing. The shop owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
NOLA.com
Artificial turf works nears completion at St. Tammany Parish high schools
Covington High School football coach Greg Salter smiled ear to ear when the Lions held their spring game on the new artificial turf at Jack Salter Stadium in May. It was the end of a long road trip, as the Lions didn't play a home game in 2021 due to delays installing the turf.
neworleanslocal.com
Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit St. Michael Special School
The Msgr. Charles Duke Knights of Columbus Council #3465 invites you to a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit. St. Michael Special School. 4920 Loveland St, Metairie, LA 70006-4032, United States. Dine In or Take Out. $12 | Spaghetti, Meatballs, Vegetable, Salad, Bread. Raffle Baskets. Tickets: https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/30087.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gentillymessenger.com
Mayor, audience member clash at District D budget town hall
The city kicked off its series of budget town halls in City Council District D on Tuesday evening (Aug. 9). Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District D Councilman Eugene Green presided over the event at Beacon Light Church in Gentilly. The town hall, which will rotate through all the council districts,...
Louisiana man indicted for allegedly raping child under the age of 13 years old
According to reports, a Washington Parish Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Shannon Brady Polkey on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13, 1 count of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and 1 count of failure to register as a sex offender.
L'Observateur
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NOLA.com
Covington White Linen benefits Public Art Fund with fashionable sashay
Don't put that white linen away just yet. Covington White Linen for Public Art is Aug. 20 in the St. Tammany Parish historic downtown district. The "see and be seen" event takes places from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put on by the Covington Business Association, the event showcases some...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
theleadernews.com
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night
For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
an17.com
US 190 improvement project set to begin this week in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that work is set to begin this week to mill, patch and overlay 2.9 miles of US 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane. The more than $4.2 million project is set to begin on Wednesday, August 10. Message...
NOLA.com
Parents of man who drowned at Pearl River dam sue the Corps of Engineers
The parents of a man who drowned after becoming trapped beneath a dam on the Pearl River in 2020 have filed a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency failed to remove or modify the dam despite knowing its dangerous history. Michael and Bridget Golden of Covington...
Comments / 0