Wilton Resident Who Was Longtime Sales Rep In Fairfield County Dies At Age 91

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Anthony “Tony” Ragusa Photo Credit: Kane Funeral Home

A man who grew up in Westchester County and spent more than 50 years working at an insurance company in Connecticut has died at the age of 91.

Fairfield County resident Anthony “Tony” Ragusa, of Wilton, died at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 4, following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

He was born in Port Chester and graduated from Port Chester High School.

Ragusa went on to study at Mercy College and serve in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956 when he was honorably discharged, his obituary said.

According to his obituary, he worked at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Stamford for 57 years, and he achieved "Leader's Conference" status 16 times while working as a senior sales representative.

Ragusa had a love of traveling, cooking, and watching professional golf and the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his wife Andrea Ragusa, brothers Joseph Ragusa and Daniel Ragusa, and sister Dolores Cavagnet.

His children from a previous marriage to the late Marion Tarascio are John Ragusa, Christine Batrouney, Ember Carianna, Marie Carianna, and Thomas Ragusa.

A visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield.

The funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, his family asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

