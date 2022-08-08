ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
