Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
CELEBRITIES

