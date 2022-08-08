In Entertainment: Beyonce's 7th No. 1, Top Gun Tops Titanic & Tyson Swings at Hulu

Bey-Day on Billboard

Weekend Box Office

'Top Gun: Maverick' to the Moon

Tyson vs. Hulu

Beyoncė has topped the charts once again. Her seventh studio albumdebuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and at the same time, her lead single,, topped the Billboard Hot 100. All 15 tracks from the album are simultaneously charting on the Hot 100 as Beyoncė becomes the first woman to have her first seven albums debut at number one.Brad Pitt scores another box office win with. The action comedy took the top spot at the weekend box office after raking in $30 million in the U.S. and another $32.5 million at the global box office. Coming in at number wasat $11.2 million in its second week. Jordan Peele'stook the third place spot with just $8.5 million in its third week.andeach raked in more than $7 million.Tom Cruise'scontinues to make movie history as fans continue to venture to theaters to see the film, despite it being released more than three months ago. This weekend, the film jumped overin the top domestic box office film category. The film is Paramount's highest-grossing film in the company's 110-year history. So far, it has generated $1.3 billion in sales.Mike Tyson is taking jabs at the streaming giant Hulu over the production of a limited series calledabout the former boxer's life. Tyson took to Instagram to vent about the situation and posted, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me." The scripted show is set to take an in-depth look at Tyson's life from childhood through his prime boxing years and is slated for an August 25 premiere.