In Entertainment: Beyonce's 7th No. 1, Top Gun Tops Titanic & Tyson Swings at Hulu

In Entertainment: ‘Prey’ Sets Hulu Record, Idris vs. Superman & Trump Deepfake Movie?
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the movie ‘Prey’ on Hulu setting a streaming record, Idris Elba wanting his Bloodsport character to faceoff with Superman, and "South Park" creators' former plans for a former President Trump deepfake film.
Omar Epps Talks 'Raising Kanan' Season 2, The Powerverse & His Favorite Roles
Since actor Omar Epps's breakout role in Juice premiered in theaters over 30 years ago he's left his mark in the world of film and television. As season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan gets ready to hit Starz on August 14, Epps spoke to Cheddar News about the series and some of his beloved roles. Though Raising Kanan is a prequel show to Power, it has been able to stand on its own. Epps, who stars as Detective Malcolm Howard, helped deliver on what were high expectations from fans of the original show. Among the shows in the Powerverse where...
#TrendCheck: 'Joker 2' Teaser Features Lady Gaga
Here's what's trending from Twitter to TikTok!
In Entertainment: 'Break My Soul,' Live-Action Pac-Man & Kenan to Host Emmys
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Beyonce's 'Break My Soul' topping the Billboard Hot 100, Pac-Man getting the live-action movie treatment, Kenan Thompson receiving the nod to host the Emmy Awards, and more.
In Entertainment: 'Prey' Breaks Hulu Record, Idris as Bloodsport & South Park's Trump
'Prey' Stuns on HuluThe newest installment in the Predator franchise is smashing records on Hulu. The prequel film Prey set a new viewership record on the streaming platform and now holds the title for the biggest premiere in its history after Disney opted to skip a theatrical release for the film. The previous film in the series, The Predator, had a wide release in cinemas in 2018 and was considered a box office fail after spending $88 million on production but raking in just over $51 million and received low marks from critics. This time around, Prey even received praise...
Rage Against the Machine Cancel U.K., European Tour After Zack de la Rocha Injury
The U.K. and European legs of Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour have been canceled following an injury to singer Zack de la Rocha. The singer had injured his leg during a concert in Chicago in July. “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return...
FBI Searches Trump Home at Mar-a-Lago
The FBI served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago to investigate if classified documents were taken from the White House to the Florida residence. Thomas Farinella, a criminal defense attorney, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “No American citizen, even the former President, is above the law, and the legal standard applies just as even as it would any other citizen," he said. "But I would think that the judge who signed this warrant would want to ensure that all the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed because again, yes, the implications of the FBI going into the former President's home to search it, and that search warrant being issued, is astronomical."
Olivia Newton-John To Be Given State Funeral In Melbourne, Australia
Olivia Newton-John will be given a special send-off in her native Australia, it has been announced. The State Premier of Victoria in Australia where Newton-John spent most of her childhood has confirmed that the star’s family had accepted his offer of a state funeral. Daniel Andrews revealed he had liaised with the family via Newton-John’s niece, TV actress Tottie Goldsmith. “I can update that I’ve spoken with Tottie Goldsmith this morning and she, on behalf of the family, have accepted my offer of a state service,” he said. “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be...
In Entertainment: No Scream for Neve, Seyfried on Intimacy Coordinators & Cannibal Chalamet
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with Neve Campbell announcing that she will not be returning to Scream 6 over money, Amanda Seyfried wishing she had had an intimacy coordinator in the early 2000s, Timothee Chalamet starring in "Bones & All," and more.
Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Ball Culture
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' pays tribute to the LGBTQ community and the underground ballroom culture that originated in New York City.
Who Will Pay For the New Public EV Charging Stations Nationwide?
Many Americans are expected to transition to electric vehicles in the coming years, with experts expecting half of all car sales to be electric in 2030. But who will build and maintain the charging stations that are required to match the expected surge in demand? Cheddar News speaks with Mark Boyadjis, Global Technology Lead at S&P Global Mobility, who breaks down the details.
In Entertainment: Even More Beyoncé, Kenan's Emmys & Serena Williams to Say Bye
Billboard's Hot 100 Beyoncé has her foot on the neck of the charts and it doesn't seem like she's letting up anytime soon after scoring her eighth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with Break My Soul. The song was streamed 19 million times over the last week, and it got an added boost from remixes featuring will.I.am, Honey Dijon, and perhaps the biggest of them all, Madonna. The number one helped Beyoncé secure the Billboard triple crown on the Artist 100, Hot 100, and the Billboard 200. Other tracks rounding out the Hot 100 top five were Lizzo at No....
Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles
As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty
Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More
It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago & Search for a Killer: What You Need2Know
Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:1. FBI RAIDS MAR-A-LAGOFormer President Donald Trump said the Florida club that he calls home was "under siege, raided and occupied" Monday. Agents were reportedly involved in the investigation into allegations that Trump improperly held onto classified documents. The extraordinary move to search the home of a former president represents a big escalation in the tension between the current and former administrations.2. ALBUQUERQUE KILLER SEARCHFour Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and police have released photos of a car that may...
Stars of 'Black Ink: Chicago' Talks New Season
Ryan Henry and Don Brumfield, stars of 'Black Ink: Chicago' join Cheddar News to discuss the new season of the hit reality show.
Breaking Down The Latest Episode Of The Bachelorette
Lizzy Pace and Chad Kultgen, co-hosts of the 'Game of Roses' podcast, join Cheddar News to recap the latest episode of The Bachelorettes.
Maia Mitchell Talks New Film 'No Way Out'
Actor Maia Mitchell joins Cheddar News to discuss her new film, 'No Way Out.' The star also discusses what playing 'Callie' on 'The Fosters' and 'Good Trouble' meant to her.
Bed Bath & Beyond Rides ‘Meme Mania’ to Huge Rally on Wall Street
Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to break down Bed Bath & Beyond feeling the “meme mania” en route to a big rally on Wall Street, finishing up nearly 40%. “I think one thing that's clear from this latest rally is there was a single Reddit user who said they'd take out a $27,000 loan and were going all in on Bed Bath & Beyond, which generated a lot of excitement," Vuocolo said. "Mentions of the stock are way up, I think about 250% in the past 24 hours … and it's a familiar story. You had a heavily shorted stock that is now seeing a lot of buying volume and the prices are just going up and up now.”
