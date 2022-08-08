ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

In Entertainment: Beyonce's 7th No. 1, Top Gun Tops Titanic & Tyson Swings at Hulu

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvFW9_0h9WLao700

Bey-Day on Billboard

Beyoncė has topped the charts once again. Her seventh studio album Renaissance debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and at the same time, her lead single,
Break My Soul , topped the Billboard Hot 100. All 15 tracks from the album are simultaneously charting on the Hot 100 as Beyoncė becomes the first woman to have her first seven albums debut at number one.

Weekend Box Office

Brad Pitt scores another box office win with Bullet Train . The action comedy took the top spot at the weekend box office after raking in $30 million in the U.S. and another $32.5 million at the global box office. Coming in at number was DC League of Super-Pets at $11.2 million in its second week. Jordan Peele's Nope
took the third place spot with just $8.5 million in its third week. Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: Rise of the Gru each raked in more than $7 million.

'Top Gun: Maverick' to the Moon

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick continues to make movie history as fans continue to venture to theaters to see the film, despite it being released more than three months ago. This weekend, the film jumped over Titanic in the top domestic box office film category. The film is Paramount's highest-grossing film in the company's 110-year history. So far, it has generated $1.3 billion in sales.

Tyson vs. Hulu

Mike Tyson is taking jabs at the streaming giant Hulu over the production of a limited series called Mike about the former boxer's life. Tyson took to Instagram to vent about the situation and posted, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity.  I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me." The scripted show is set to take an in-depth look at Tyson's life from childhood through his prime boxing years and is slated for an August 25 premiere.

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Omar Epps Talks 'Raising Kanan' Season 2, The Powerverse & His Favorite Roles

Since actor Omar Epps's breakout role in Juice premiered in theaters over 30 years ago he's left his mark in the world of film and television. As season two of Power Book III: Raising Kanan gets ready to hit Starz on August 14, Epps spoke to Cheddar News about the series and some of his beloved roles. Though Raising Kanan is a prequel show to Power, it has been able to stand on its own. Epps, who stars as Detective Malcolm Howard, helped deliver on what were high expectations from fans of the original show. Among the shows in the Powerverse where...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jordan Peele
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Prey' Breaks Hulu Record, Idris as Bloodsport & South Park's Trump

'Prey' Stuns on HuluThe newest installment in the Predator franchise is smashing records on Hulu. The prequel film Prey set a new viewership record on the streaming platform and now holds the title for the biggest premiere in its history after Disney opted to skip a theatrical release for the film. The previous film in the series, The Predator, had a wide release in cinemas in 2018 and was considered a box office fail after spending $88 million on production but raking in just over $51 million and received low marks from critics. This time around, Prey even received praise...
MOVIES
Variety

Rage Against the Machine Cancel U.K., European Tour After Zack de la Rocha Injury

The U.K. and European legs of Rage Against the Machine’s reunion tour have been canceled following an injury to singer Zack de la Rocha. The singer had injured his leg during a concert in Chicago in July. “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return...
MUSIC
Cheddar News

FBI Searches Trump Home at Mar-a-Lago

The FBI served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago to investigate if classified documents were taken from the White House to the Florida residence. Thomas Farinella, a criminal defense attorney, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “No American citizen, even the former President, is above the law, and the legal standard applies just as even as it would any other citizen," he said. "But I would think that the judge who signed this warrant would want to ensure that all the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed because again, yes, the implications of the FBI going into the former President's home to search it, and that search warrant being issued, is astronomical."
POTUS
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John To Be Given State Funeral In Melbourne, Australia

Olivia Newton-John will be given a special send-off in her native Australia, it has been announced. The State Premier of Victoria in Australia where Newton-John spent most of her childhood has confirmed that the star’s family had accepted his offer of a state funeral. Daniel Andrews revealed he had liaised with the family via Newton-John’s niece, TV actress Tottie Goldsmith. “I can update that I’ve spoken with Tottie Goldsmith this morning and she, on behalf of the family, have accepted my offer of a state service,” he said. “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Titanic#Hulu#Renaissance#Dc League Of Super Pets#Paramount
Cheddar News

Who Will Pay For the New Public EV Charging Stations Nationwide?

Many Americans are expected to transition to electric vehicles in the coming years, with experts expecting half of all car sales to be electric in 2030. But who will build and maintain the charging stations that are required to match the expected surge in demand? Cheddar News speaks with Mark Boyadjis, Global Technology Lead at S&P Global Mobility, who breaks down the details.
CARS
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Even More Beyoncé, Kenan's Emmys & Serena Williams to Say Bye

Billboard's Hot 100 Beyoncé has her foot on the neck of the charts and it doesn't seem like she's letting up anytime soon after scoring her eighth No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with Break My Soul. The song was streamed 19 million times over the last week, and it got an added boost from remixes featuring will.I.am, Honey Dijon, and perhaps the biggest of them all, Madonna. The number one helped Beyoncé secure the Billboard triple crown on the Artist 100, Hot 100, and the Billboard 200. Other tracks rounding out the Hot 100 top five were Lizzo at No....
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheddar News

Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Mariah Carey, Usher Among 2022 Global Citizen Festival Stars Tackling Extreme Poverty

Global Citizen is looking to raise the bar in the fight against extreme poverty, and this year, a lot of star power will be backing the organization's efforts to raise awareness. The 2022 Global Citizen Festival lineups have been announced, but this time there will be two major concerts happening simultaneously.In New York City, Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia, MANESKIN, Metallica, and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to take the stage on Central Park's Great Lawn. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be the master of ceremonies for the night, told the Associated Press that "urgent mobilization" is needed to address hunger...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Powerverse Continues, Women's Baseball, 'Prey' & More

It's still summer, and it's still sizzling. Need something to do indoors? Check out the return to the Powerverse on Starz, the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Hulu's surprise huge hit from the "Predator" franchise, the origins of the Williams sisters, and a classic throwback from the '80s.Power Book III: Raising Kanan, S2 - StarzPicked by Reporter Lawrence BantonThe Powerverse is gearing up for its return to television, starting with the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Sunday, August 14. The prequel story to Power has certainly lived up to the hype from the...
MLB
Cheddar News

FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago & Search for a Killer: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:1. FBI RAIDS MAR-A-LAGOFormer President Donald Trump said the Florida club that he calls home was "under siege, raided and occupied" Monday. Agents were reportedly involved in the investigation into allegations that Trump improperly held onto classified documents. The extraordinary move to search the home of a former president represents a big escalation in the tension between the current and former administrations.2. ALBUQUERQUE KILLER SEARCHFour Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and police have released photos of a car that may...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cheddar News

Bed Bath & Beyond Rides ‘Meme Mania’ to Huge Rally on Wall Street

Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to break down Bed Bath & Beyond feeling the “meme mania” en route to a big rally on Wall Street, finishing up nearly 40%. “I think one thing that's clear from this latest rally is there was a single Reddit user who said they'd take out a $27,000 loan and were going all in on Bed Bath & Beyond, which generated a lot of excitement," Vuocolo said. "Mentions of the stock are way up, I think about 250% in the past 24 hours … and it's a familiar story. You had a heavily shorted stock that is now seeing a lot of buying volume and the prices are just going up and up now.”
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy