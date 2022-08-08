Locket Photo-Sharing App Raises $12.5 Million

Lyft has announced it will be adding advertisements on top of its cars — and in them, too. How will the riders react? Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo reports that the ride-share company tested its in-car advertising tablets in the Los Angeles market. “About one out of four riders actually interacted with them, and 98% of the riders rated their experience as positive or neutral, which is pretty impressive,” Castillo said. “And what's more, having the tablets in those cars led to 28% more of those people tipping than average. So they said not only was it improving the experience of the rider, it also led them to be so much happier that they were willing to tip more than they might have done in the past.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO