ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Locket Photo-Sharing App Raises $12.5 Million

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8Bta_0h9WLZsG00

Locket, an app that lets users send live photos to their family and friends right on their smartphone home screens, recently raised $12.5 million dollars in a new funding round. Locket became popular as soon as it launched on New Year’s Day, climbing to the top of the app charts and amassing more than 20 million downloads so far. Locket founder Matt Moss joined Cheddar News to talk about the app. “I think with raising this round, talking with investors and talking with users, the kind of massive opportunity we see is that there's always going to be this desire to stay in contact with those people you really care about, and as these bigger social platforms do drift in a different direction, that's just going to be an even bigger opportunity for Locket to fill that need.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Lyft to Add In-Car Advertisements

Lyft has announced it will be adding advertisements on top of its cars — and in them, too. How will the riders react? Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo reports that the ride-share company tested its in-car advertising tablets in the Los Angeles market. “About one out of four riders actually interacted with them, and 98% of the riders rated their experience as positive or neutral, which is pretty impressive,” Castillo said. “And what's more, having the tablets in those cars led to 28% more of those people tipping than average. So they said not only was it improving the experience of the rider, it also led them to be so much happier that they were willing to tip more than they might have done in the past.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Snapchat Adds Parental Controls for Teen Accounts Without Threatening Privacy

Snap is giving parents a way to keep tabs on teens using Snapchat — without violating their privacy.The company announced new tools called Family Center on Tuesday that will allow guardians to see who younger users are talking to in the app. Caregivers can also report suspicious accounts without the teen knowing. In addition, the section has guides on how to talk to teens about uncomfortable topics, such as sexual exploitation online."Snapchat is a central communications tool for young people, and as our community continues to grow, we know parents and caregivers want additional ways to help keep their teens...
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

VerdeGo Aero Raises $12 Million to Electrify Flight

VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Smart Phone#Linus Business
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Bed Bath & Beyond Rides ‘Meme Mania’ to Huge Rally on Wall Street

Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to break down Bed Bath & Beyond feeling the “meme mania” en route to a big rally on Wall Street, finishing up nearly 40%. “I think one thing that's clear from this latest rally is there was a single Reddit user who said they'd take out a $27,000 loan and were going all in on Bed Bath & Beyond, which generated a lot of excitement," Vuocolo said. "Mentions of the stock are way up, I think about 250% in the past 24 hours … and it's a familiar story. You had a heavily shorted stock that is now seeing a lot of buying volume and the prices are just going up and up now.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Cheddar News

Who Will Pay For the New Public EV Charging Stations Nationwide?

Many Americans are expected to transition to electric vehicles in the coming years, with experts expecting half of all car sales to be electric in 2030. But who will build and maintain the charging stations that are required to match the expected surge in demand? Cheddar News speaks with Mark Boyadjis, Global Technology Lead at S&P Global Mobility, who breaks down the details.
CARS
Cheddar News

Blink Charging CEO on The Rise of Electric Vehicles

As electric vehicles become more prevalent, so do charging networks such as Blink Charging, which just reported a 164% jump in Q2 revenue year over year to $11.5 million. Blink CEO Michael Farkas joined Cheddar News to talk about what’s driving these results. “More EVs on the road. We've just hit 5% of all vehicle sales being electric vehicles,” he said. “They need to fuel and, bottom line, what they need is charging stations that are produced by companies like ours.” Farkas also discussed in detail Blink Charging’s recent acquisitions of SemaConnect and the U.K.’s EB Charging.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO: Cannabis is a Recession-Resistant Staple

Cannabis company Curaleaf is growing its presence both domestically and internationally, as shown by a jump in revenue during the second quarter. Curaleaf's CEO Matt Darin sat down with Cheddar News Senior Reporter Chloe Aiello to discuss the positive earnings and what's ahead for the company.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Disney+ Hikes Prices, but Will Give People a Cheaper Ad-Supported Version

If you love Disney+, you're going to have to pay a little more to stream Baby Yoda, your latest Marvel obsession, and your favorite Pixar movies.The company announced during its latest earnings report on Wednesday it was increasing the price of its Disney+ service to $10.99 a month, up $3 from its current offering.However, for those looking to keep things the way they are, Disney will be launching an ad-supported version of the service for $7.99 a month in the U.S. starting December 8. It will also offer an ad-free Disney+, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads bundle for...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Samsung Announces 4th Generation of Foldable Phones

At its new products event, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung announced a new fleet of gadgets including its latest foldable phones. Mark Spoonauer, the global editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide, joined Cheddar News to talk about its new device line. "It's about making or trying to make foldable phones mainstream, which has been difficult to do up until this point, and it's hard to believe that we're already on generation four of foldables," he said.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Workers Post the Biggest Drop in Productivity Since the Cold War

Workers are less productive — and more expensive — than they've been in decades. Labor productivity dropped 4.6 percent in the second quarter for a 2.5 percent drop year-over-year, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the biggest drop since 1948, and it comes as rising labor costs add insult to injury for employers, jumping 10.8 percent in the second quarter. While the data sets for productivity are notoriously volatile, the two consecutive declines mark a strange moment for the U.S. economy. In the past, companies relied on ever-rising productivity gains to raise wages and grow...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

How Lyft Going Into Advertising Might Make Sense

While people may normally count on Lyft to get them to their destination, the rideshare company is hoping customers won't mind looking at a few ads while on their way.And, with consumer attention split between so many distractions online and offline, being able to capture a captive audience in the backseat of a car may be a smart strategy for brands and the company alike."Lyft's vast transportation network across rideshare, bikes/scooters and more reaches tens of millions of active riders annually," Kenan Saleh, Lyft Media general manager, said. "We offer brands a differentiated and unparalleled advertising ecosystem–from targeted and measurable...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago & Search for a Killer: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 9, 2022:1. FBI RAIDS MAR-A-LAGOFormer President Donald Trump said the Florida club that he calls home was "under siege, raided and occupied" Monday. Agents were reportedly involved in the investigation into allegations that Trump improperly held onto classified documents. The extraordinary move to search the home of a former president represents a big escalation in the tension between the current and former administrations.2. ALBUQUERQUE KILLER SEARCHFour Muslim men have been killed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and police have released photos of a car that may...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cheddar News

What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Bitcoin Reaches $24,000 for First Time This Month, More Price Action Could Come

Bitcoin and Ether began trading higher this week after bitcoin hit the $24,000 threshold for the first time this month. Can cryptocurrencies keep this momentum after months of pressure? Or is more volatility in the cards? Steve Larsen, CPA and Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, whether there's still room to fall for Bitcoin, why coins move in tandem with the stock market, and more.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Netflix Wants Ads, But May Not Have the Strategy to Make It Work

Netflix is courting brands to join its upcoming ad-supported service, and the interest is there among the companies that want to reach some of the platform's 220.67 million subscribers. But without an advertising leadership team in place, brands and agencies are concerned that Netflix may not have the capabilities to pull off its vision."They have been allergic to the word advertising," said Marla Kaplowitz, advertising trade group 4As CEO. "They would never utter it. They would have to use different descriptors, and even now they're trying to be above it."What's more, with Disney+ launching its ad-supported version on December 8,...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin Sounds Off on Recession Fears, International Cannabis Opportunity

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin anticipates cannabis will prove recession-proof even as consumers start to feel the pain from surging inflation."I think we're seeing that cannabis is a recession-resistant staple and that despite inflationary pressures with expensive gas and groceries, people are prioritizing their cannabis purchases," Darin told Cheddar News.His comments follow Curaleaf's second-quarter earnings report, Darin's first as CEO following his appointment in May. The company reported $337.6 million in revenue, an 8 percent jump sequentially, but reported widening losses, too.Darin said Curaleaf has noticed an impact on consumers, related to surging inflation. Customers are spending less when they visit...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy