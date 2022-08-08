Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Jen Garner Shared a Cryptic Post About ‘Worries’ After Reports Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’
Click here to read the full article. No worries? Fans think Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and wedding were revealed in a cryptic Instagram post. J-Lo and Ben—who dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021—married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2022. After their wedding, Ben and J-Lo were photographed on their honeymoon in Paris, France, along with their kids: Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme (whom J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Ben also shares...
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence Over Anne Heche's Fatal Car Crash Following 'Critical Condition' Reports
Ellen DeGeneres finally broke her silence o96ver Anne Heche's fatal car crash. Portia de Rossi's spouse answered some questions about her former partner after being out and about in Santa Barbara, California, on Monday, August 8.
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Rod Stewart, 77, Poses For Rare Photo With 7 Of His 8 Kids, Ages 11 To 42
Rod Stewart, 77, had a memorable family get-together recently and there’s a great photo to prove it! The singer’s wife, Penny Lancaster, 51, took to Instagram to share the pic and it shows her and him posing with seven of Rod’s eight children. The group was standing outside in front of mountains with homes and a boat on the side as they had their arms around each other and smiled for the camera.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Jennifer Aniston stuns in summer swimsuit snapshot
In her latest post, ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston shared a super summer swimsuit photo featuring the essentials: sandy beach, blue skies, black swimwear, and a wide smile.
ETOnline.com
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
Who is Lance Armstrong’s wife, Anna Hansen Armstrong?
LIVESTRONG founder and cyclist Lance Armstrong announced on August 9, 2022, that he has married longtime partner Anna Hansen. Armstrong posted the news on his Instagram expressing his excitement to marry his best friend. Who is Anna Hansen Armstrong?. Anna Hansen, now Anna Hansen Armstrong, is a Colorado-born yoga instructor.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
TODAY.com
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
TODAY.com
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
POPSUGAR
