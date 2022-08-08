ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Dumpster fire damages 2 homes in Fond du Lac, no injuries reported

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
No injuries were reported after a dumpster fire in Fond du Lac damaged two homes on Sunday.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, fire crews responded to 143 Ellis Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a dumpster fire. Shortly after, crews were alerted the fire spread to two nearby homes. A passerby saw the fire, called 911, and alerted occupants of the fire. Three occupants were inside one of the homes and were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a large fire from a dumpster that contained household contents. It was four feet away from one building and eight feet away from the second building. Flames quickly spread up the side of the building and into the attic space of one building.

The dumpster fire and both homes were extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, one building had extensive fire damage to the exterior and attic portions of the building. There was minor damage to a small portion of the second building.

Police and fire crews are still working to determine what started the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist with one occupant displaced due to the severe damage to one home.

Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood Tuesday to provide fire safety information and offer residential fire inspections.

