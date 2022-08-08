Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Juvenile on electric bicycle collides with truck
GRAHAM COUNTY – A 13-year-old boy was treated for a broken arm and lacerations to his face Thursday, after colliding with a truck while riding an electric bicycle south of Safford. A Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched at about 4:12 p.m. to the area of S. Lebanon...
Safford man sentenced to prison on human smuggling, firearms charges
A Safford convict was sentenced in a human smuggling and firearms case. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
gilavalleycentral.net
Liquid attack results in inmate facing assault charge
SAFFORD — A Graham County Jail inmate is facing an additional charge after getting a fellow inmate wet. Graham County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed the victim, who said Charles Dankworth filled a bag with urine, placed it under the victim’s door, and stepped on the bag, splashing the urine in the victim’s cell and on the victim’s legs.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for August 2 – 8
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 2 – 8, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gilaherald.com
Safford man sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling illegal aliens and possession of firearms
TUCSON – Last week, Jordon Mark Skinner, 29, of Safford, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Skinner previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, Transportation of Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.
gilavalleycentral.net
Is Graham County ready? Community Reassurance Event to discuss active shooter preparation
SAFFORD —A Gila Valley resident wants to know what the local governments, school districts and law enforcement would do in an active shooter situation. To find out, Hal Herbert has set up the Community Reassurance Event Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Graham County General Services Building.
Arizona Silver Belt
Suspect arrested after “shots fired” calls in Claypool
On Wednesday, August 3, an armed man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a travel trailer in Claypool was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail. At around 11:30 that morning, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of shots fired in the area of Old Oak Street and Copper Street. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Globe and Miami Police officers. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, it was determined that the suspect fired at least one shot but no one was injured. It was believed the suspect, still armed, was barricaded inside a travel trailer. The suspect did not exit the trailer after deputies’ announcements for him to come out, and a SWAT team was called in to assist.
gilavalleycentral.net
Halloween ’22 getting bigger in Pima
PIMA — Pima is the place to be when it comes to Halloween in the Gila Valley. The Pima Town Council recently received an update from the Eastern Arizona Museum and Historical Society, and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce about plans for Halloween. Clint Woods said the museum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
Pima big Splash Bash is Saturday
PIMA — The fund-raising effort for construction of a new Pima Fire station continues, with the Big Splash Bash taking place at the town pool this Saturday. “I’d like to invite the community to come and support that,” said Assistant Chief Daryl Weech. “The helicopter will be landing at 4:14-4:30, and after that, we’ll have our apparatus there.”
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
gilavalleycentral.net
Pima Junior Volleyball clinics start Friday
PIMA — Pima Junior Volleyball is getting ready to start its second year of teaching the sport to area youths. A five-week clinic for third to sixth-graders begins Friday, Aug. 12 and runs every Friday, finishing with a two-day session Sept. 9-10. Third and fourth graders will hit the Pima High School court from noon to 1:30 p.m., while fifth and sixth graders will play from 2-3:30 p.m.
Comments / 0