On Wednesday, August 3, an armed man who reportedly barricaded himself inside a travel trailer in Claypool was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail. At around 11:30 that morning, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of shots fired in the area of Old Oak Street and Copper Street. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Globe and Miami Police officers. According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, it was determined that the suspect fired at least one shot but no one was injured. It was believed the suspect, still armed, was barricaded inside a travel trailer. The suspect did not exit the trailer after deputies’ announcements for him to come out, and a SWAT team was called in to assist.

CLAYPOOL, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO