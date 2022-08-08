Two Cape Coral teens arrested for vehicle burglaries

Two teens were arrested after attempting to commit vehicle burglary near the 2700th block of NE 2nd Ave on Saturday, August 6th.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, after they received a call of a vehicle burglary in progress, a K-9 Officer found two boys concealing themselves behind a parked vehicle.

One of the boys was detained without issue, however, the second boy took off running.

CCPD says the second who ran had a juvenile curfew and became a possible suspect in the case. He was not home when officers went back to look for him. When the boy returned home, CCPD arrested him for violating his curfew.

According to CCPD, the boy denied any involvement in the vehicle burglaries.

Officers gathered probable cause to arrest the second suspect involved in the vehicle burglaries.