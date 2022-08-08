ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcome new hematologists and medical oncologists

By FirstHealth of the Carolinas
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxOrZ_0h9WKdQ500
Dr. Saritha Ravella (left) and Dr. Laura Hanson. Photos by FirstHealth

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic are welcoming two new hematologists and medical oncologists, Laura Hanson, M.D., and Saritha Ravella, M.D.

Hanson and Ravella join Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s oncology team and an expanding cancer care team at FirstHealth with additional oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, oncology nurse navigators and clinical trials professionals.

Hanson earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in philosophy from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. She went on to earn her medical degree from Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. She completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hanson credits her father as her inspiration to pursue medicine. “I grew up in a relatively small town where my dad was a physician,” she recalled. “I remember feeling incredibly proud when patients would approach us to say hi when we were out as a family. I knew I wanted a career that allowed me to focus on helping people and giving back to the community.”

Hanson said it’s also important for her to have close interactions and build relationships with people. It is that sense of community that attracted her to Pinehurst.

Ravella has spent the last several years caring for cancer patients at Penn State Health Medical Group in Pennsylvania. Ravella, who is ABIM board-certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine, completed a hematology/medical oncology fellowship at Lankenau Medical Center in 2014 and earned her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from Gandhi Medical College in India.

“I am excited to move to North Carolina and join Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s team. We all have similar goals and I look forward to practicing hematology and oncology care in a community setting with patient-oriented care,” Ravella said. “My patient care philosophy is that I treat my patients as I would treat one of my family members. I believe that everyone should be empowered with the knowledge about their diagnosis and treatment options to make a well-informed decision. Every day, I feel humbled and privileged to help my patients heal.”

As part of FirstHealth’s growing Cancer Services team, Hanson, Ravella and the rest of the PMC team will soon care for patients under one roof in the FirstHealth Comprehensive Cancer Center. In addition to state-of-the-art treatment facilities, the four-story, 120,000-square-foot center will house palliative care services, research and clinical trials, navigation and support services for patients and caregivers, nutrition services and a dedicated wellness center.

Construction work began on the center in May 2021 and the center is expected to open to patients in early 2023.

To learn more about cancer services offered by FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic, call (888) 520-0694 or visit www.nccancercare.org.

chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
