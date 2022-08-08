ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington County, VT

19-year-old student challenges Bennington County high bailiff in primary election

By Tiffany Tan
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drdv9_0h9WKX4b00
William Greer, at right, speaks with Bennington County residents Sebenele Ndlangamandla and Eric Hatch at an event Greer organized in Bennington on May 20. Photo by Tiffany Tan/VTDigger

BENNINGTON — For the first time since 2014, Bennington County has a contested election for the oft-overlooked position of high bailiff.

The incumbent, Frederick Gilbar, 65, is a local law enforcement officer of almost four decades who unseated the prior high bailiff in 2014. He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by William Greer, 19, a Bennington College student who is from Texas.

An incoming sophomore at the college, Greer is making his first run for public office to advocate for systemic changes in Vermont sheriff’s departments. He'd like the departments to be supported by more public funding, rather than pursuing money-making service contracts to flesh out their budgets.

He also wants a change in state law to require that sheriffs live in the counties they serve. Right now, there’s no requirement that either sheriffs or state’s attorneys live in the counties where they’re elected.

“I feel like this burning sense in my heart and my mind, where it's like, there's something that can be done, and no one's doing it,” Greer said.

Gilbar, a sheriff’s deputy in Bennington County, declined to be interviewed or to comment on Greer’s candidacy. Gilbar said he has been the high bailiff for some time and locals already know him.

Gilbar, who lives in Bennington, has been re-elected high bailiff three times since he won the position in 2014. The office carries a term of two years.

Before joining the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department in 2011, he had been with the Bennington Police Department since 1984.

The high bailiff, an elected position unique to Vermont , has limited responsibilities and rarely any day-to-day tasks.

One is to serve writs , or legal papers, that the sheriff is deemed incompetent to serve.

Another is to detain the sheriff should a warrant for his or her arrest be directed to the high bailiff. While the sheriff is confined, or if the position becomes vacant, the high bailiff would take over the sheriff’s duties until the incumbent returned or a new sheriff was sworn into office.

High bailiffs are not paid a salary.

Greer, who moved to Bennington from McAllen, Texas, last August, acknowledges that his vision for the high bailiff position is quite lofty. But he said public servants should be motivated to act beyond the job description.

“We’re really losing out on a lot of potential to be a change-maker,” he said. The high bailiff, in particular, “has this huge potential to be a check on police power.”

Greer said he decided in March to run for high bailiff  for several reasons. He said a contested election will make voters consider their choice. He also thought that, by running for office, he’d get to know local residents better.

He said he also wanted to dispel some people’s notion that Bennington College students are “rich,” “elitist” and concerned only about themselves.

Greer highlights a couple of his local community involvements. Earlier this year, he was elected treasurer of the Bennington Town Democrats. He has also been appointed to the town’s inaugural Community Policing Advisory Review Board, which would have some oversight of the Bennington Police Department.

Asked if he considered running for sheriff, Greer said he did not, because it’s a full-time job he couldn’t do while in college. Three men are vying in the primary to be Bennington County sheriff — a position that doesn’t require the holder to be a law enforcement officer — since Sheriff Chad Schmidt is not running for reelection.

The uncertainty of whether Schmidt still lives in Vermont has prompted Greer to think that state law on this subject should be amended. He said it should explicitly require sheriffs to live in the counties where they’re elected.

“I think it should say you have to live in the county that you're representing because you're working for these people, you're protecting their lives,” he said.

Greer also believes more public dollars should go to sheriff’s departments, so they can refrain from going after contracts to fund their operations. The sheriff is entitled to keep up to 5% of the contract costs, and Greer thinks that system has the potential to breed conflict of interest between the department and its clients.

Though some people regard the high bailiff as an antiquated or merely ceremonial figure, Greer thinks it’s a position that could be suited to the times.

“I see it as our county’s way to restore faith in law enforcement by having an active high bailiff who's not afraid of standing up to the sheriff, something Mr. Gilbar has failed to do,” Greer said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: 19-year-old student challenges Bennington County high bailiff in primary election .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls

James Gulley Jr., a Manchester police officer and law enforcement instructor, won the Democratic primary with 44% of the vote. His two opponents said they’d already filed the necessary paperwork to run as independent candidates in the general election in November. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic candidates for Bennington County Sheriff could face off again in November polls.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

A District Divided - New Gender Guidelines Spark Controversy in Ballston Spa CSD

BALLSTON SPA — Echoes from the U.S. Department of Education’s new interpretation of Title IX in June of 2021 have finally made their mark in Saratoga County, and it has sparked some controversy amongst concerned parents. On Wednesday, August 3, the Ballston Spa School Board unanimously passed Policy 7552 “Student Gender and Identity” which stated, according to the Ballston Spa website, that a transgender student may request and be allowed access to the male/female bathrooms or locker rooms that are in alignment with their gender expression. This choice is governed by the school policy, which in turn is governed by New York State and federal law.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bennington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
County
Bennington County, VT
City
Bennington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
Bennington County, VT
Government
WCAX

Police investigate a suspicious death in Wardsboro, Vermont

How primary election turn out is likely to compare to previous elections. Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says election turnout is largely driven by how contentious races are that year. Political analyst says GOP senate primary in Vermont will be a race to watch. Updated: 5 hours ago. Political...
WARDSBORO, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Greer
theberkshireedge.com

Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bailiff#Bennington College#College Student#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy