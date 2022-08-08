ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police: woman stole car, gun, crashed into home in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday. Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway. The agent continued following the vehicle for…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
EL PASO, TX
