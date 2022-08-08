Read full article on original website
EPPD: Northeast El Paso man arrested for Aggravated Assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) gang unit announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of a man for aggravated assault after pointing a shotgun at another person. According to EPPD, on Wednesday, August 10th, police were sent to the 3000 block of Keltner for an aggravated assault call. Their […]
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
KVIA
Police: woman stole car, gun, crashed into home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 22-year-old woman stole a car and handgun before crashing into a home on the eastside and getting into an argument with the homeowner Saturday. Police arrested 22-year-old Divine Tarin of east El Paso. Police say Tarin crashed the stolen vehicle at...
El Paso’s 45th traffic fatality reported yesterday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 10th, the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 4100 block of Siete Leguas for a deadly crash. The preliminary investigation by STI revealed that a Nissan Murano, driven by Robert Anderson, 81, wastraveling southeast on Siete Leguas when for unknown reasons, the […]
LCPD search for suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) are searching for the man believed to be responsible for a shooting in Las Cruces by the Super 8 Wyndham Hotel at 245 La Posada Lane that left one man dead and one more injured. LCPD believe Alfred Marquez, 34, is allegedly responsible for the […]
El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents
EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway. The agent continued following the vehicle for…
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
KVIA
26 firearms stolen from Las Cruces store; officials offer $10k reward on burglary
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Federal officials are offering a $10,000 reward seeking help finding a man who stole 26 firearms from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Federal officials say surveillance video shows the man prying open a rear door and making several trips in and out of the business. The man was seen walking north toward an adjacent mobile home complex.
KFOX 14
CBP: 16-year-old accused of smuggling 16 pounds of fentanyl at Ysleta port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 16-year-old American citizen was arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl at the Ysleta port of entry, officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Officials said the teen was the driver of the vehicle transporting the drugs.
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
El Paso In National News After 15 Ft Deep Sinkhole Swallows Car
El Paso made national news after a woman barely escaped with her life when a 15-foot-deep sinkhole opened up and swallowed her vehicle in Central El Paso. On Tuesday, August 9, a motorist encountered a terrifying moment when a sinkhole 15 feet deep opened in the middle of the road, inundating the vehicle and driver.
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
Woman arrested burglarized home, stole and crashed a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges that originated from a burglary of habitation on eastside El Paso. On Saturday, August 6th, El Paso Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Vere Leasure for an assault in progress. According to official documents, the suspect identified as 22-year-old Divine Tarin, […]
krwg.org
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police investigated a shooting near La Posada Lane that injured two individuals. KVIA reports one of them, a 35-year-old man, has died from his injuries. Both victims were transported from the scene in the 100 block of La Posada, near the Super 8 Motel,...
Two teenagers arrested in connection to 15 burglaries
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fifteen commercial establishments have been burglarized in west side El Paso and El Paso Police Department arrested 2 teenagers in connection to these incidents. Over the month of July from the 6th – through the 29th, 15 west side businesses reported having been burglarized. Entry was made by smashing the […]
Judge calls hearing in Walmart case following mysterious e-mails to media
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Judge Sam Medrano scheduled a status hearing in the case against the accused Walmart shooter following a series of mysterious emails to local media late last week. The Judge scheduled the status hearing for Thursday, August 18, at 10;30 a.m., just days after KTSM filed a report about a series […]
Man driving car shot by backseat passenger after mansion party, documents say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to arrest documents, a man driving a car after a party over the weekend was shot by a backseat passenger after they were shooting guns into the air. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Carlos, 18, for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo […]
EPPD: Large sinkhole in central El Paso; one person injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
