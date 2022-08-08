ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Power outages across the region as storms roll through

JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
5newsonline.com

Women take to Fayetteville trail for viral 'Hot Girl Walk' trend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fitness trend "Hot Girl Walk" started during the pandemic and nationwide women started walking together in groups. The organizer for Wednesday's walk in Fayetteville got inspired and wanted to bring a sense of harmony to the area. “I just wanted to get a strong community...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware Co. woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance for Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Power 95.9

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
5NEWS

Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
STELLA, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Bob Mitchell: Businesses once on Cassville’s Main Street

Cassville’s main drag from 10th Street going south has taken on various looks over the decades, some for the good and others that have depleted the commercial potential. It’s still an interesting thought to remember those former contributors to our way of life, which was once called “the good life, in our own way” by one metropolitan writer. So, I’m going to start at 10th Street and head south with names and places as I recall them.
CASSVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge, and Duenweg police investigate a stabbing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Ray Fryling had faced a number of other charges including first-degree murder. In December of 2019, Lawrence County detectives found someone had been using a missing man, Coy Cole’s, car and financial information. They traced the activity to Cole’s former roommate who told detectives that Fryling had shot Cole in the stomach. Deputies searched Fryling’s property in Verona and found a fresh burn pile with human remains. For a full breakdown of events in this case click here.
DUENWEG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
JOPLIN, MO

