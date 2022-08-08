Cassville’s main drag from 10th Street going south has taken on various looks over the decades, some for the good and others that have depleted the commercial potential. It’s still an interesting thought to remember those former contributors to our way of life, which was once called “the good life, in our own way” by one metropolitan writer. So, I’m going to start at 10th Street and head south with names and places as I recall them.

