John Travolta leads string of celebrity tributes to Olivia Newton-John



A fter the death of actress and singer Olivia Newton-John was announced Monday, her Grease co-star John Travolta lead a group of celebrity tributes to the star, who suffered from breast cancer.

(Photo by Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images) Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta.



"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John," Travolta wrote on Instagram.

GREASE STAR OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN DEAD AT 73



Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez commented on the post, sharing several heart emoticons.

"We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth," actor and activist George Takei tweeted.



"Such an inspiration … What a life well lived, You will be missed but … Celebrating you today and always," singer Debbie Gibson posted in her Facebook tribute.

"Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & i coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest in Peace," filmmaker James Gunn shared.

"Fly with the angels Olivia newton John," said actress Rosanna Arquette.