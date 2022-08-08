ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

Williamsville man pleads guilty to aggravated harassment

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hI9m8_0h9WItE300

A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to the charge on August 4 in State Supreme Court.

According to the district attorney's office, between August 16, 2019 and December 21, 2019, McCaffrey intentionally harassed the victim through phone calls and text messages. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7 and faces a maximum of one year in jail.

The district attorney's office said McCaffrey's co-defendant, 29-year-old Dino A. Bruscia of Buffalo, was also indicted for his alleged involvement in a crime that involved the same victim but his case remains pending. Bruscia is charged with one count of third-degree arson.

On December 22, 2019 Bruscia allegedly fired a flare gun at a house on Arcadian Drive in the Town of Amherst to start a fire. It caused damage to the dining room of the victim’s residence. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on April 3, 2023 for a jury trial and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsville, NY
City
Amherst, NY
Williamsville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
ELBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Christian#State Supreme Court#Arcadian Drive
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant

A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Dayton Man Charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Tampering

A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Dayton man on a felony warrant. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 79-year-old Daniel Gabel was taken into custody after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in the Town of Dayton at about 10:30 PM Thursday. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and took Gabel into custody on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal tampering. Gabel was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
DAYTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire

The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy