How to watch 2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Who's fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The PFL postseason continues this week with 2022 PFL Playoffs 2, which features welterweights and heavyweights in action in the postseason semifinals.

Here’s how to watch PFL Playoffs 2, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Playoffs 2.

Broadcast and streaming info

PFL Playoffs 2 takes place Friday at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET. Afterward, four post-lim fights will stream on ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET.

Welterweight bracket

2022 welterweight bracket

Former Bellator champion Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) heads into the welterweight playoffs as the No. 1 seed despite going 1-1 in the regular season. He takes on No. 4 Magomed Umalatov (12-0), who is a slight betting favorite in the fight. The other semifinal is between No. 2 Sadibou Sy (11-6-2) and No. 3 Carlos Leal (17-3), both of whom went 2-0 in the regular season with decision wins.

Heavyweight bracket

2022 heavyweight bracket

In the heavyweight playoffs, Denis Goltsov (29-7), who picked up 9 points in his two regular-season wins to nab the top seed, takes on Matheus Scheffel (16-8), a replacement for 2021 heavyweight winner Bruno Cappelozza. On the other half of the bracket, 2021 runner-up Ante Delija (21-5), the No. 2 seed, takes on No. 3 Renan Ferreira (9-3).

Full fight card

POSTLIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
  • Ben Ellis vs. Nathan Kelly
  • Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu
  • Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • No. 1 Rory MacDonald vs. No. 4 Magomed Umalatov – welterweight semifinal
  • No. 2 Ante Delija vs. No. 3 Renan Ferreira – heavyweight semifinal
  • No. 1 Denis Goltsov vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight semifinal
  • No. 2 Sadibou Sy vs. No. 3 Carlos Leal – welterweight semifinal

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

  • Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizaada
  • Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Marcin Wojcik
  • Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
  • Szymon Bajor vs. Hatef Moeil

