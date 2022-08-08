Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
Seven Hills completing in-house East Pleasant Valley Road project
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- In addition to its $2 million 2022 road program, Seven Hills is currently completing an in-house spot pothole project in the eastbound lane of East Pleasant Valley Road. Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic detours. Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta called the effort -- which wasn’t...
South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
Authorities in Lake County looking for missing boater near Madison Township
The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison Township police and Canadian Search and Rescue are looking for a boater who went missing in Canada on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
Belle Oaks Meijer gets site plan OK from Richmond Heights Planning Commission
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday (Aug. 10) to recommend to City Council site, elevation, lighting and landscaping plans for the Meijer store being planned for Belle Oaks Marketplace. The mixed-use development will occupy the former Richmond Town Square mall property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison Township Police: Missing boat washes up on Lake Erie shore, boater still reported missing
MADISON, Ohio — A search remains ongoing for a missing boater after a boat washed up in Madison Township on Lake Erie's coastline. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Madison Township Police were contacted at...
Feeling the need for speed on Broadview Road: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a black Honda Accord with only one working headlight traveling west on Pleasant Valley Road. When the officer attempted to pull over the Honda, the driver slowed down and moved into the curb lane before speeding away. At one point, the Accord crossed the center...
Hospice of Medina County hosts open house at reopened inpatient facility
MEDINA, Ohio -- Hospice of Medina County (HMC) recently hosted a community open house at its inpatient facility at 5057 Windfall Road. Members of the community were invited to enjoy refreshments, tours of the facility and conversations with staff and volunteers. Guests were greeted at the door by volunteer Pam...
cityofbayvillage.com
Westlake Rec offering Memberships
The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties
OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Cleveland Scene
Heck’s Café to Make a Return to Cleveland’s East Side When It Opens This Fall in Beachwood
Come fall, Heck’s Café will make its triumphant return to Cleveland’s east side. Back in the late-1970s and early-1980s, the legendary burger restaurant had a location at Eton mall in Woodmere, alongside other classic places like the Cheese Cellar and James Tavern. This time around, Heck’s will...
Brecksville’s cost for engineering of I-77/Miller Road interchange expansion reaches $2 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, another $30,000 to help oversee construction of the Interstate 77-Miller Road interchange expansion. The additional money raises the total price of Euthenics’ services for the project to $2 million. Of that amount, the Ohio Department of Transportation...
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
Construction of I-90 corridor: What to expect
A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0