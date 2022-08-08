ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Cleveland.com

South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
cityofbayvillage.com

Westlake Rec offering Memberships

The City of Westlake Recreation Center, located at 28955 Hilliard Boulevard, is now offering Non-Resident Annual Memberships to cities that border Westlake that do not offer full service recreation centers under their Neighbor Membership Program. This includes Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village and North Ridgeville. A maximum of 500 Neighbor...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Beach hazards statement in effect for lakefront counties

OHIO (WJW) — A beach hazards statement has been issued for several counties in Northeast Ohio through late Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the statement is in effect for northern Erie, Ashtabula, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake counties. There is a high risk of rip currents expected. Wind and waves will cause currents on […]
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

