The Gators added yet another blue-chip recruit to the class of 2023 on Wednesday and Florida has moved up to No. 12 in the latest team recruiting rankings update from On3. Linebacker Jaden Robinson became the 15th four-star recruit to commit to UF and the 17th overall to join the class. The On3 consensus ranked him No. 379 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 36 among linebackers. Adding Robinson was enough to push Florida ahead of Tennessee to No. 12 on the overall rankings, and UF also took sole position of the No. 4 spot among SEC programs.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO