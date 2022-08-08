Read full article on original website
Worth man arrested for Tift murder
TIFTON, GA – Thursday, The Worth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demarcus Laquan Brown (22) of Sylvester, Georgia on warrants issued by Tifton Police Detectives for the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson (21) of Ty Ty, Georgia. This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson...
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
GBI offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in Fitzgerald double homicide
FITZGERALD, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a double homicide in Fitzgerald. The GBI and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking leads in the murder of 41-year-old Kevin and 40-year-old Cedric Kind, according to a press release.
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Albany convenience store shooting has finally received justice as the suspects have been sentenced. In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed. Four years later, Andrea and her mother can put the incident behind them.
Thomasville couple arrested in business theft
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested in connection to thousands of dollars in thefts at a Thomasville doctor’s office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts that happened at Thomasville...
Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
Duke's defense team to challenge new charges on August 30
Ryan Duke, the man who was acquitted for the murder of Tara Grinstead in May but currently serving time for concealing her death, will appear in his first hearing this month on his newest charges in Ben Hill County. Douglas Now recently spoke to Duke's defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, who stated they were prepared to challenge the indictment, one they claim is time-barred due to the four-year statute of limitations.
Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials. The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station. An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm...
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
GBI investigating death of Americus 19-year-old
AMERICUS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of an Americus man Tuesday. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 8:30 a.m., the Americus Police Department asked the GBI for help in investigating the death of 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr. No details...
GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide investigation in Americus, Americus Police confirmed to News 3. Police Chief Mike Scott tells News 3 there is one dead on Brookdale Drive. The deceased has not been identified. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and provide […]
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
Identity of theft suspect wanted by police
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
They Spat On Her Ice Cream At 7, And Her Life Changed Forever: The Story Of An Unsung Civil Rights Hero, Evelyn Toney
Evelyn Toney was just seven years old when she first came face to face with racism at a drug store. Toney wasn’t feeling well that day and her mom had taken her to the drug store to get her ice cream. A young white woman working in the store asked Toney’s mother, “what ya’ll want?” Toney would later recall.
Dougherty County Sheriff Major reunites with Phoebe team who saved his life
One of the top officers with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office was reunited today with Phoebe Family members who saved his life three months ago. “God gave everybody talent, and he gave them so much talent. They have a purpose, and God has a plan for them, and I appreciate everybody who touched me,” Maj. Ken Faust said.
