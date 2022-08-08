ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
southgatv.com

Worth man arrested for Tift murder

TIFTON, GA – Thursday, The Worth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demarcus Laquan Brown (22) of Sylvester, Georgia on warrants issued by Tifton Police Detectives for the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson (21) of Ty Ty, Georgia. This incident stemmed from an estranged relationship between Brown and Patterson...
TIFTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Men sentenced in Albany attempted assassination plot conviction

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Albany convenience store shooting has finally received justice as the suspects have been sentenced. In 2018, Andrea Willis went into Brother’s Convenience Store for a coffee and left paralyzed. Four years later, Andrea and her mother can put the incident behind them.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville couple arrested in business theft

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A couple was arrested in connection to thousands of dollars in thefts at a Thomasville doctor’s office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Susan Kuhns, 47, and her husband, Justin Kuhns, 50, were charged in connection to the thefts that happened at Thomasville...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
douglasnow.com

Duke's defense team to challenge new charges on August 30

Ryan Duke, the man who was acquitted for the murder of Tara Grinstead in May but currently serving time for concealing her death, will appear in his first hearing this month on his newest charges in Ben Hill County. Douglas Now recently spoke to Duke's defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, who stated they were prepared to challenge the indictment, one they claim is time-barred due to the four-year statute of limitations.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Over 15K gallons of sewage discharged in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sewage overflow happened in Albany Wednesday night, according to city officials. The overflow happened following a loss of power at an Albany lift station. An estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage were discharged into the Percosin Canal System via the stormwater detention pond at 701 Elm...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Gun Violence#One Year Later#Violent Crime
wfxl.com

Albany woman injured in accidental shooting

Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

GBI investigating death of Americus 19-year-old

AMERICUS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of an Americus man Tuesday. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 8:30 a.m., the Americus Police Department asked the GBI for help in investigating the death of 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr. No details...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide investigation in Americus, Americus Police confirmed to News 3. Police Chief Mike Scott tells News 3 there is one dead on Brookdale Drive. The deceased has not been identified. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and provide […]
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County Police present National Night Out

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxl.com

Identity of theft suspect wanted by police

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help in identifying the suspect in the photo for theft. Police say the suspect took a Kobalt 12 inch electric miter saw from someone's property in the 1700 block of Pineknoll Ln. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy