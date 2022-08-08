Lions to play starters for 'maybe a quarter' in preseason opener vs. Falcons

Lions coach Dan Campbell watches players, including quarterback Jared Goff (16) stretch during practice during minicamp on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Allen Park. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently made headlines when he declared that "we are freakin’ starving" regarding his club while addressing fans. It appears that hunger will translate into Campbell's first-team players making more than just an appearance in this coming Friday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Campbell confirmed while speaking with reporters on Monday that he will play his starters against Atlanta.

"I talked to [Falcons head coach] Arthur Smith. I know they’re playing their starters early in this game," Campbell explained. "And I had already thought that was the way to go, too. So I’d like to get our starters some reps in this game — maybe a quarter. Because, again, you just can’t mimic game speed and game intensity. The only way to get ready for a season is to simulate that intensity.

"But at the same time, I want to be smart, too. And so we’re going to meet as a staff tomorrow night, really go through this, talk about it. But my intentions are to do that right now."

Under Campbell, the 2021 Lions won just three games but closed the campaign out with three victories over the final six weeks. It will be interesting to note how long Campbell's starters will play beyond Friday when Detroit is at the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 20.