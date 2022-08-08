Donald Glover Wore Loro Piana Hiking Boots and a Mesh Bodysuit to Beyoncé’s Album Release Party, Because What Else Are You Gonna Wear to Beyoncé's Album Release Party?

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery Mac
Black Party on His New Album, Bringing Early Soundcloud Energy Back, and Making Music With Donald Glover
When Arkansas-born musician Black Party (born Malik Flint) released his last album, he was in the thick of his 20s, enjoying life in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles. It’s now 2022, Flint is a 29-year-old father. His third solo album, Hummingbird, isn’t the same kind of cloudless day soundtrack as 2019’s Endless Summer. Instead it’s an eclectic mix of tones and textures, opening with the endearingly quirky “Blues” and featuring everything from nimble, combine ladder drill raps (“B.O.M.B.”), kaleidoscope psychedelia (“I Love You More Than You Know”), and a steamy love song set against the backdrop of the looming apocalypse (“WW3”).
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
A$AP Rocky Showed Off Some Extremely Sick Braids
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. On the one hand it feels wrong to share a photo of the “Prettiest Man Alive" from this angle. On the other, how else are you going to see those excellent braids?
The Secret at the Heart of Marcus Mumford's New Solo Album
Last year, Marcus Mumford was at the home in Devon, England, he shares with his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan, and their two children, recording a new song. It was a time, or just after a time, during which “my life was slightly falling apart,” Mumford told me recently. There was the obvious stuff: a pandemic; a change in management for his band, Mumford & Sons; the impending departure from the group of one of his oldest friends, banjoist and guitarist Winston Marshall. And then there was the less obvious stuff, which is what he was in his home studio trying to work through. “My parents live next door,” Mumford said. “They moved in with us at the beginning of COVID and can hear through the wall, like, basically rhythm and melody.”
Will Smith Emerges With an Apology Video to Chris Rock
You’re not alone if it feels like the 2022 Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s zeitgeist-dominating slap of Chris Rock, happened a decade ago. Now, after several months off the grid, the slapper has finally spoken publicly in a new YouTube video ironically titled “It’s been a minute…”
John Mayer’s Watch Was Once a Well-Kept Secret
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.
Drake's Long-Rumored Nike Air Force 1s Just Might Be Happening
Last July, images of Drake-tweaked Nike Air Force 1s, designed in conjunction with the release of the Canadian rapper's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, did the rounds on social media. Perhaps most notable was how closely they adhered to the OG AF1, with a few subtle updates, including a repeating heart pattern on the soles.
Nope Scene-Stealer Brandon Perea Says Jordan Peele Rewrote the Character Around Him
The big stars of Jordan Peele’s third feature film, Nope, are Daniel Kaluuya and an electric Keke Palmer, playing the horse-wrangling siblings O.J. and Emerald who discover an extraterrestrial threat lurking around their ranch. But it’s the newcomer Brandon Perea who steals every scene as the frosted-tipped electronics retailer tech guy, Angel Torres. Inserting himself into the family’s quest to catch the mysterious predator in the sky, Angel is curious, insecure, slightly emo after being dumped by his girlfriend, and ultimately, hilarious.
Seth Rogen Is Still Blonde, and It's Still Great
Seth Rogen, like his longtime buddy Jonah Hill, recently went bleach-blond, and it suits him. Also like L.A. native Hill: Canadian-born Rogen really seems to be dressing for Southern California bliss, and it shows. Take, for example, Rogen’s recent smoke-break attire: a sunny Bode patchwork shirt, easygoing terracotta slacks, slip-on...
Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan & Adam Pak Head Cast Of Hong Kong Remake Of Richard Linklater’s ‘Tape’
Hong Kong actors Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan and Adam Pak have been cast in the Asian remake of Richard Linklater’s Tape, scheduled to start shooting in Hong Kong in September. Stephen Belber, who wrote both the original film and stage play, has co-written the remake with Bizhan Tong, Selena Lee and Bonnie Lo. Belber is also on board as a producer with Tong and Lee, while Tong directs. The film is a co-production between Hong Kong’s Phoenix Waters Productions and Agog Films and Singapore-based Marvion. The original film starred Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Robert Sean Leonard in the story of three...
Bullet Train’s Bonkers Red Carpet Showing Continues in L.A.
At last, the menswear locomotive that is the Bullet Train press tour has reached Los Angeles. After high-kicking their way through Europe, the movie’s motley cast—Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Joey King among them—have reconvened stateside. For the film’s LA premiere, the gang added a few more co-stars, including Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman, to their passenger log. And maybe it’s because the movie literally takes place on Japan’s state-of-the-art high-speed rail system, but there has been a kinetic energy to the red-carpet showing for David Leitch’s newest action flick. Pitt and Henry, in particular, have been sporting some of the sauciest menswear we’ve seen in a while.
Pro Barber Critiques Brad Pitt's Most Iconic Hairstyles
There's no one better suited to speak to Brad Pitt's hairstyle evolution than pro barber Matty Conrad. GQ's favorite grooming expert has been asked by his clients to recreate Pitt's many cuts more than any other celebrity. From grungy, longhaired 90s Brad to the tapered and the frosted tips, Matty has some fine hair points to make about "The Brad."
Frank Ocean Is Riding Out Summer in Big, Burly Boots
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A few weeks back, a GQ reader reached out via Instagram and asked, simply: “Boots in the summer?" Emphatically and without hesitation, I scoffed at the idea (sorry, whoever you are). For me, the main goal of warm weather dressing is looking fly—and sweating as little as possible. At the time, wearing boots at the apex of a July heat wave felt like the same kind of chaotic logic that pushes people to throw on a hoodie in 95-degree weather. I’m suffering as it is in the humidity; I don’t need to suffer for fashion too.
Brett Gelman Is Setting the Standard for Character-Actor Drip
Brett Gelman is still on one, sartorially speaking. Fresh off the fourth season of the Netflix megahit Stranger Things, in which Gelman plays the chaotically affable ex-journalist Murray, the actor is keeping up his newish sidegig as a fashion gourmand. And while he may have spent recent weeks mixing it...
A Grooming Guru Walks Us Through Brad Pitt’s Most Iconic Hairstyles
Over the course of his career as a leading man, Brad Pitt has embraced just about every hairstyle under the sun. Pro Barber Matty Conrad breaks down the inspiration behind each look—and more importantly how much Pitt’s hairstyles have inspired others. “I’ve been working behind a chair at...
Chris Pine and His Dad Robert Pine Prove the Menswear Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the (Pine) Tree
It’s no secret that Chris Pine has been freaking it on the outfit front lately. Under the guidance of the sister styling duo Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, the People’s Chris has become an eclectically old-school dresser, a wearer of weird summer hats and high-kicking huaraches, and the owner of a beard fit for a sea-weary lighthouse watchman. The persona suits him so well that you may just wonder if he was predisposed to it. Born with it, even.
The Lee Pace Guide to Pulling Off Cropped Pants
In many ways, we are in the midst of a great fashion undoing: a steady dismantling of the restrictive, long-held conventions we have of the “right” way to wear things. Consider, if you will, the humble trouser. In the world of menswear, pants remain ubiquitous yet divisive—but at what cost? Nowadays, pants can be giant. Pants can be weird. Pants can be anything you want them to be.
Ryan Reynolds Hops Aboard the Bode Bus
Ryan Reynolds, patron saint of nice, normal outfits, really thrives in the daytime. Don’t get us wrong: the man looks good in a suit, as many superhero movie-fronting actors do—but there’s something about the way he makes regular ol’ shirts and pants look like put-together pieces you’d want to wear, too.
Plain Old Braids Were Not Enough for Bad Bunny
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. If your hairstyle ever needs that “something extra,” there's always safety pins and jewelry charms!. Brad Pitt. Not that there was much doubt about who has the greatest hair...
