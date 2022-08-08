Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus
You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
wcbi.com
Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
WTOK-TV
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
wtva.com
Columbus school superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
wcbi.com
Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
wcbi.com
Community raises nearly $10K for beloved Starkville Café waitress after fire destroyed her home
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Café has been a landmark downtown for years. And not just for their pancakes and scrambled eggs. Meet Shirley Powell. She’s been a waitress at Starkville Café for 22 years. “I love my customers, I love the atmosphere here and I...
wtva.com
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest
MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
wcbi.com
Amory Police Department making adjustments to department vehicles
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new policy in the Amory Police Department may save some wear and tear on the department’s vehicles while adding extra visibility in the community. The Department added 5 new Ford Explorers to its fleet this year. But instead of leaving the SUVs in...
wtva.com
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
Police find burglar in ceiling of Mississippi laundromat
TUPELO, Miss. — Police responding to a possible burglary call early Wednesday morning found a burglar hiding in the ceiling. Tupelo police responded to the West Main Laundry near Crosstown at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 3. As officers searched the building, they found a man hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet. The man was arrested without incident. It was later determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi department of Corrections.
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
wcbi.com
Columbus Chief of Police Fred Shelton’s last week on the job
COLUMBUS, Miss – (WCBI) Columbus Police Chief is less than a week away from retirement. But as he wraps up his tenure with CPD, Shelton took time out to reflect on his nearly 40 year career. Chief Fred Shelton has been with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years,...
WTOK-TV
Kemper County remembers fallen sheriff 25 years later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Twenty-five years ago, Kemper County Sheriff Michael McKee was killed while dealing with a domestic violence call. On Tuesday, family, friends and members of law enforcement gathered at the courthouse in his honor. It was Aug. 9, 1997 when Sheriff McKee responded to a domestic...
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
