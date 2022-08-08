Read full article on original website
BBC
Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success
Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
BBC
FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week
Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
BBC
Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action
The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships
Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
FOX Sports
Czech Republic midfielder Jankto moves to Sparta from Getafe
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday. Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract. Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain's top...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Call for other events to host Para-sports at same time
Namibian runner Bradley Murere has called for more international events to follow the Commonwealth Games and consider hosting Para-sports alongside able-bodied competitions. The 19-year-old ran in the men's T45-47 100m in Birmingham last week, which was held in the same session as the men's 10,000m final and the women's heptathlon 200m featuring eventual champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date
There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco part ways with coach Vahid Halilhodzic before Qatar finals
Morocco have parted company with national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The country's football federation (FRMF) said the decision was taken because of disagreements on how to prepare the Atlas Lions for the finals. "The two parties have agreed to part...
FIFA Plans To Alter World Cup Fixture List Less Than 15 Weeks Before Qatar 2022 Kicks Off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to start a day earlier than originally planned.
FOX Sports
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
HELSINKI (AP) — This time, there were only two goals. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute...
UEFA・
247Sports
Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup
The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
theScore
Real Madrid collect more silverware with Super Cup win over Frankfurt
Helsinki, Aug 10, 2022 (AFP) - Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.
UEFA・
Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina set to be axed after refusing to play suspended clash next month
BRAZIL'S World Cup qualifier against rivals Argentina looks set to be scrapped as they are refusing to play the rearranged clash. The initial match between the two South American heavyweights last September was sensationally abandoned after just six minutes. Health officials stormed the pitch in Sao Paulo to remove four...
FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to start a day earlier than originally planned so that host country Qatar can be featured in the opening game of the soccer tournament. Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the New York Times on Wednesday that tournament...
