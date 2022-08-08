ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Para-cyclist Fin Graham targets Road World Championships success

Double Paralympic silver medallist Fin Graham hopes his happy memories of Canada can yield success at this week's Para-cycling Road World Championships. The 22-year-old won two golds when the Quebec city of Baie-Comeau hosted a World Cup series in 2020. And the same venue will host the Worlds, which run...
CYCLING
BBC

European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
SPORTS
BBC

FEI World Equestrian Championship: Charlotte Fry wins second gold of week

Great Britain's Charlotte Fry claimed freestyle dressage gold at the FEI World Equestrian Championships in Denmark, her third medal of the week. The 26-year-old scored an impressive 90.654% on 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale. The triumph comes after gold medal success in the grand prix special and silver in the team event.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Franceschi
Person
Mireia Belmonte
Person
Anastasia Gorbenko
BBC

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - GB's Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.
SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Kenny left out of British team for European Championships

Dame Laura Kenny has been left out of British Cycling’s team for this week’s European Championships in Munich.Kenny had already raised the possibility of sitting out the competition during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where she won gold in the scratch race, and could now also struggle to qualify for October’s World Championships.The five-time Olympic champion has endured a traumatic period since the Tokyo Games last summer, suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.Former British road champion Pfeiffer Georgi takes Kenny’s place in the women’s endurance team led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with...
WORLD
FOX Sports

Czech Republic midfielder Jankto moves to Sparta from Getafe

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto moved to Sparta Prague on a one-year loan from Getafe, the Czech club said Wednesday. Sparta has an option to sign the 26-year-old midfielder on a permanent contract. Jankto joined Getafe a year ago and made 14 appearances in Spain's top...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Time#European Championship#Swimming#Im European#Italy Parco Del Foro
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Call for other events to host Para-sports at same time

Namibian runner Bradley Murere has called for more international events to follow the Commonwealth Games and consider hosting Para-sports alongside able-bodied competitions. The 19-year-old ran in the men's T45-47 100m in Birmingham last week, which was held in the same session as the men's 10,000m final and the women's heptathlon 200m featuring eventual champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.
SPORTS
The Spun

2022 World Cup Reportedly Gets New Start Date

There's some good news for FIFA World Cup fans: It's now even closer than before thanks to a schedule adjustment. According to ESPN, FIFA has decided to move up the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. Host nation Qatar will now face Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 7 p.m. local time (11 a.m. EST).
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup

HELSINKI (AP) — This time, there were only two goals. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half for Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday. Alaba prodded the opener home from close range in the 37th minute...
UEFA
247Sports

Texas A&M's Mia Pante in action with Team Canada at U20 Women's World Cup

The following is a release from Texas A&M Athletics. Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante begins play at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup on Thursday. The prestigious event runs from August 10-28 in Alajuela and San Jose, Costa Rica. Canada U20 Women's National Team head coach Cindy Tye...
FIFA
theScore

Real Madrid collect more silverware with Super Cup win over Frankfurt

Helsinki, Aug 10, 2022 (AFP) - Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt and a fifth UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. While Frankfurt were dangerous, particularly in the first half, Madrid's experience and individual quality saw them through, as it did so often in their victorious 2021-22 Champions League campaign.
UEFA
UPI News

FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to start a day earlier than originally planned so that host country Qatar can be featured in the opening game of the soccer tournament. Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and the New York Times on Wednesday that tournament...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy