Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed. With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice. (Laura Figi/Austonia)
Hays, Caldwell Counties re-upgraded to high risk from COVID by CDC
Hays and Caldwell Counties have been re-upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC, just a week after being downgraded.
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
‘Error made’: Austin family loses Bahamas trip after false positive COVID test
An Austin family said after months of planning and saving, they had to cancel their Bahamas trip because of a positive COVID-19 test which later turned out to be a false positive.
fox7austin.com
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
fox7austin.com
Woman injured in downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on East 7th and Neches Streets. Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the suspect who shot the woman was among a group of people who ran...
fox7austin.com
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Some Austin homes’ foundations are crumbling this summer — here’s why
The summer heatwave has resulted in one of the worst droughts in recent Texas history. With that drought comes a lot of changes to our environment. Caves are drying up because of the drought. Farmers are being forced to restrict water usage. Now the ground itself is shrinking and putting homes at risk.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
Gun violence trends in Austin
According to the Greater Austin Crime Commission, there's a common thread behind what's prompting most gun criminals to pull the trigger.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
320-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road
BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has now grown to 320 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 5% contained. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m. in...
fox7austin.com
WCRAS takes in 44 animals due to cruelty case, calls for adopters, fosters
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is making an urgent call to the community to adopt and foster after it took in 44 animals from a cruelty case this week. WCRAS says that it took in 28 chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and...
KSAT 12
Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint
AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
YMCA of Austin is looking to hire over 100 afterschool workers
AUSTIN, Texas — As many kids head back to class, the YMCA of Austin is looking to fill positions for its child care programs. YMCA of Austin has more than 100 seasonal full-time and part-time positions open at more than 60 programs in multiple districts. To incentivize workers, the organization is offering a $500 bonus, and pay starts at $15 an hour.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
