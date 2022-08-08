Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2nd suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed...
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa officers fire weapons at woman driving toward them during flee attempt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman is in custody in Tuscaloosa after fleeing police and attempting to run officers over with her car, causing them to shoot at her, according to the Violent Crimes Unit at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the incident began Monday morning...
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
Birmingham-area lawyer accused of trying to smuggle heroin to Jefferson County Jail inmate
A Birmingham area lawyer is under arrest after authorities say he tried to smuggle heroin to an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. Harrison Royster Jones, of H.R. Jones Law, is charged with trafficking heroin and promoting prison contraband. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday, and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.
Clanton Advertiser
Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
Comments / 0