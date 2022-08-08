ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
Catfish 100.1

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
BESSEMER, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Hueytown after a Bessemer man was shot to death Wednesday night. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown police said a man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital but he died shortly after arriving, Hueytown police Chief Mike Yarbrough confirmed at 9:50 p.m.
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Clanton Advertiser

Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy