Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
brownsnation.com
Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone
For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Commissioner Roger Goodell calls Deshaun Watson's behavior ‘predatory’
In his first comments to the media after the NFL’s decision to appeal the proposed six-game suspension for quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined why the league is still seeking a one-year suspension, calling Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.”. Goodell’s comments came as...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
Alex Jones verdict; NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Brian Buckmire joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the state resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Alex Jones' verdict, the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the antitrust lawsuit filed by pro golfers against the PGA Tour, and Brittney Griner’s sentencing in a Russian court.
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
Houston football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Dana Holgorsen’s Houston football program is on a short list of who can win the Group of Five. With one more season left before the Cougars join the Big 12, Dana Holgorsen and the rest of the Houston football program are aiming to come out on top and win the Group of Five one final time.
NBC Sports
Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA
As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
Bold Update About Eric Gordon’s Houston Rockets Future
In the last few NBA seasons, the Houston Rockets have transitioned into a rebuilding phase. They were contenders in the Western Conference for years with Mike D’Antoni leading a veteran-laden squad, but in recent seasons, they have bottomed out and rebuilt the roster with high-upside youngsters. However, one player...
