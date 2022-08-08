ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone

For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction

Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
NFL
truecrimedaily

Alex Jones verdict; NFL appeals Deshaun Watson’s suspension; Brittney Griner sentenced – TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Brian Buckmire joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the state resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, Alex Jones' verdict, the NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the antitrust lawsuit filed by pro golfers against the PGA Tour, and Brittney Griner’s sentencing in a Russian court.
NFL
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA

As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
CLEVELAND, OH

