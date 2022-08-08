ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He reminds me of Gabriel Heinze': Rio Ferdinand impressed by elements of Lisandro Martinez's game but urges top strikers to target Manchester United defender because of his height

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Rio Ferdinand says that new Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez reminds him of former Red Devils and Real Madrid centre-back Gabriel Heinze.

Martinez made his Premier League debut in Sunday's defeat to Brighton, impressing some fans but underwhelming others.

He was fortunate not to give away a penalty and there were moments where his lack of height looked like it could be an issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCYRI_0h9WDqyB00
Lisandro Martinez made his Premier League debut against Brighton on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as7qF_0h9WDqyB00
Rio Ferdinand was impressed by some things he saw from United's new defender 

Speaking on his podcast Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: 'He reminds me of Gabi Heinze a little bit but better on the ball'.

However, Ferdinand also believes the league's top strikers should try and target him.

'Kane, Haaland, Nunez, Wood, Mitrovic, Welbeck... these guys, if I'm them I just go and stand on him when the ball's wide.

'Just because of the height difference you just do it. Then it's up to him if he can he deal with it.'

Martinez will be key if United are going to turn things around after picking up where they left off last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeYzO_0h9WDqyB00
Ferdinand says Martinez reminds him a little of former United defender Gabriel Heinze

