ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee to prep the community for hurricane season through family fun event

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nXOF_0h9WDhGs00

The City of Tallahassee, Quest and Bond Community Health Center have partnered to bring an afternoon of family fun and hurricane prep to the Tallahassee community on August 13.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., community members will be able to partake in family fun activities and enjoy music and food as the City of Tallahassee educate attendees about the city's Plan for Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) program.

The "Tackle Your Testing" 2022 tailgate event will take place at the Jack L McLean Park, located at 700 Paul Russell Rd., providing no-cost comprehensive lab testing and tips on how to prepare for potential emergencies.

NFL legend Warrick Dunn will also make an appearance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The vast majority of school districts opened their classroom doors Wednesday, with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics. “It feels like this year is closer to how it was […] The post First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warrick Dunn
WCTV

New Faces, Different Places: Price Harris hopes to maintain Madison standard

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - Ominous skies over Boot Hill. It’s almost fitting as Madison County hits the field for its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys have been nothing less than the oncoming storm for just about anyone who stand in their way, five state titles in six seasons will give you that reputation and even after the off-season departure of Mike Coe, first year Head Coach Price Harris hopes his team can shake down the thunder just like he did when he wore Maroon and Silver 30 years ago.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale of garden-style apartment community in Tallahassee, Florida

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale of The Westcott, a 444-unit garden-style apartment community located in Tallahassee, Fla., along the state capital’s main east-west thoroughfare, the Apalachee Parkway. Managing Director David Etchison, Senior Managing Directors Cole Whitaker and Jason Stanton and Managing Director Brett Moss of Berkadia Orlando, and Director Greg Rainey of Jacksonville arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Lloyd Jones Capital, a private multifamily investment firm based in Miami.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Fun#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Quest
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

August 9, 2022

Rick Patrick, rick@greenepublishing.com Although the ultimate fate of the Confederate monument in Four Freedoms Park, in Madison, is not set in stone, a significant step has been taken. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled against an appeal from a group of citizens who sought to […]
MADISON, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WMBB

Popular Panhandle band returning after more than 50 years

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panhandle band is heading back to where they first performed after more than 50 years. The Villagers got their start performing in Blountstown in the early 1960s. Lead singer Cliff Ellis is no stranger to big stages. He has spent the last 50 years coaching college basketball at Auburn, […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy