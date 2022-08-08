ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer,  sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled after Birmingham man found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer's son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner ID's victims of apparent murder-suicide

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of the apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Adaryll Stout, 49, of Hueytown, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound injury in the 1400 block of Hueytown Road in Hueytown. The […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

21-year-old Birmingham man sentenced on firearm charge

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old Birmingham man was sentenced on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday, August 9. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment followed by 36 months of supervised release. The USDOJ states […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two dead in Hueytown after apparent murder-suicide

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Two people are dead in Hueytown following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a man and woman are dead in the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle in Hueytown. The man and woman have been positively identified, […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham PD recovers vehicle, suspect remains at large

UPDATE: Birmingham Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle, but Youitt De Witt Jones remains at large. “Our detectives were just told the person of interest’s vehicle was recovered recently in a separate incident,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated. “He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle.” From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
CULLMAN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
