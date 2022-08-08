Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bessemer man shot and killed in Hueytown
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — A Bessemer man was killed in Hueytown on Wednesday, August 10, at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Joshua Alexander Adams, 22, of Bessemer, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue North in Hueytown. Adams […]
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
Search canceled after Birmingham man found
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department has announced that 92-year-old Willie Sole has been found safe. No other information has been released at this time. — ORIGINAL (8/11): The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man. Willie Sole, 92, was last seen driving a […]
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s victims of apparent murder-suicide
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims of the apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Adaryll Stout, 49, of Hueytown, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound injury in the 1400 block of Hueytown Road in Hueytown. The […]
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
Family seeks help to bury 16-year-old boy found shot to death on Birmingham interstate
Friends and family are trying to raise money for the funeral of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin High School, was killed July 23. He was found in the back seat of a sedan on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
21-year-old Birmingham man sentenced on firearm charge
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old Birmingham man was sentenced on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday, August 9. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), Deontra Lamar Austin was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment followed by 36 months of supervised release. The USDOJ states […]
Two dead in Hueytown after apparent murder-suicide
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Two people are dead in Hueytown following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a man and woman are dead in the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle in Hueytown. The man and woman have been positively identified, […]
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD recovers vehicle, suspect remains at large
UPDATE: Birmingham Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle, but Youitt De Witt Jones remains at large. “Our detectives were just told the person of interest’s vehicle was recovered recently in a separate incident,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated. “He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle.” From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD search for suspect involved in fatal fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal fire on Tuesday, August 9. According to the BPD, 35-year-old Youitt De Witt Jones is being sought in connection with a fire that has now been classified as a homicide investigation. Jones is 6 […]
Cullman PD holds in-house Rock the South debriefing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday held an in-house debriefing, reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly of last weekend’s Rock the South (RTS) music festival and the CPD’s coverage. This was only the first of the debriefings, the predecessor to next Monday’s multi-department meeting that will include the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cullman City Council members David Moss and Brad Smith were in attendance. The good: The CPD reported that teamwork within the department and with other organizations, including Cullman County Dispatch, the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency and Cullman...
