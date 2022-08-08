ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Cannabis 101: How to store your stinky weed stash.

We are several months out from opening day of the adult-use legal weed market, and I must say, the sales numbers being reported from the multi-state cannabis dispensaries currently serving the public are, well, high. This lets me know that New Jerseyans, and many cannatourists for that matter, have been...
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
#Marijuana#Legal Weed#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cannabis Life
Rock 104.1

OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History

My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cannabis business bootcamp aims to boost N.J.’s 308 legal weed permit holders.

NJ Cannabis Insider Live has designed a new learning experience for businesses operating in the legal weed market. Presented by Weedmaps, the all-day, multi-track conference will put an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. (There are currently a total of 308 conditional licenses and that number is expected to grow later this year.)
New Jersey 101.5

Check out these beautiful NJ waterfalls

You may think of many of New Jersey's natural attributes, like beaches and forests and beautiful farmlands, but you rarely hear about our beautiful waterfalls. It may take a little bit of a drive for many of us to get to some of them, but we have plenty worth checking out. If you like beautiful scenery and enjoy hiking check out this site for a complete list of waterfalls and hiking trails.
NJ.com

3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
