ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How ‘Euphoria’s’ DP Used ‘Expressionistic’ Theatrical Lighting for Lexi’s Play

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtK6p_0h9WBhCS00

Click here to read the full article.

When it came time to shoot “The Theater and Its Double” — the seventh episode of “ Euphoria ’s” second season, Emmy-nominated for cinematography — Hungarian DP Marcell Rév already had some necessary experience.

Both episodes seven and eight of the HBO series’ follow the performance of Maude Apatow portrays Lexi, whose play is creatively shot in Season 2 of “Euphoria.” Lexi Howard’s (Maude Apatow) high school production of her original play, “Our Life,” based, very obviously, on the tribulations of her own friend group. The episode takes a creative approach to filming the play, hitting it from every possible angle and melding real life with the world of the performance.

Rév’s side gig in film school of shooting theatrical productions helped him prepare. This time around, he knew he wanted to take a brand-new approach, with custom film rolls (Kodak converted part of its factory to produce its Ektachrome stock in 35mm for the show), set design and camera techniques that are hard to find anywhere else, especially on television.

Here, Rév tells Variety about his unique artistry on the show and what he hopes other cinematographers can take from “Euphoria’s” methodology.

What was different for you this season from the last season?

It was a long journey from Season 1 to Season 2, just on a very practical level. We were shut down because of the pandemic and Sam [Levinson, the creator] came up with this idea to do these special episodes that aesthetically are a bridge between Season 1 and Season 2. It allowed us to experiment with things and find a different aesthetic. But we always knew that we wanted to do something different.

How did you approach shooting the play?

We really wanted to be in there with Lexi and the characters and experience it from the other side — not from the spectator side, but how it feels to be part of a theater play. We were using theater lighting, and not just for the theater part of it, but for the scenes in reality. We tried to mimic or use that lighting to exaggerate certain moments. It gives you a nice kind of freedom. It justifies a lot of expressionistic lighting situations in real scenes.

“Euphoria” often uses custom sets that allow the cameras to shoot from some creative angles; was that something that you had to do with the stage as well?

Some sets were designed from scratch for certain camera moves [by production designer Jason Baldwin-Stewart]. For example, there is this scene when Lexi is in Cassie’s bathroom and we look through it, and you can see real Cassie and then we go through the mirror and you see Lexi’s and Cassie’s play versions. You push through the mirror and then you follow Lexi onto the stage. There are a bunch of examples of that. Those things just have to be really well-rehearsed.

Would you say it’s rare in television to see a visual aesthetic as strong as the one “Euphoria” has become known for?

Just by the nature of episodic programming, you have to make it a factory to be able to reproduce. You’re not able to reproduce “Euphoria” without Sam Levinson. And that’s rare. Sam is involved in every episode, and it makes a project way more personal. I hope that’s a gateway for other people to do that in television. I’m not saying that the other version is bad because there are amazing television shows that are made the other way. But I think this is an interesting way to do television, and I hope that it opens up some doors for other directors to do it.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

Click here to read the full article. During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for “Girl in Room 13,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: Lionsgate’s Action-Thriller ‘Fall’ and A24’s ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Hope to Benefit From Utter Lack of New Blockbusters

Click here to read the full article. After a pretty successful summer season, it’s officially the dog days at the domestic box office. Without a major studio movie on the horizon, theater operators are banking on a smattering of smaller, lower-budgeted horror stories, comedies and dramas to take advantage of the lull in blockbusters. Basically, the next few weeks will cater to the rare ticket buyers who have been dying to return to the movies, but aren’t fans of comic book adventures or action tentpoles. This weekend will be particularly quiet with Lionsgate’s action-thriller “Fall” and A24’s satirical slasher “Bodies Bodies Bodies”...
MOVIES
Variety

How Kaley Cuoco’s Own Trauma Played Out in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: ‘I Had an Intervention on Myself’

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is surrounded by fans in the Berlin apartment where she’s living as she shoots the movie “Role Play,” in which she plays an assassin. “I’m doing all this crazy stuff, and I’m covered in blood!” she says enthusiastically about the role, as she describes (with considerably less ardor) experiencing the heatwave that’s fried Europe this summer. But being hot is a sidebar conversation with Variety — the main topic is Cuoco’s HBO Max comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant,” for which she was nominated for the second year in a row for lead actress...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lisa Kudrow: ‘Friends’ Creators Had ‘No Business Writing Stories’ About People of Color

Lisa Kudrow made headlines in May 2020 when she acknowledged that “Friends” had a serious lack of diversity during its 10-season run on NBC. The actor said that if the show ever returned to TV then “it would not be an all-white cast.” In a new interview with The Daily Beast, however, Kudrow somewhat stood by the original sitcom’s lack of diversity, or at least made sense of it. The actor said “Friends” creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman had “no business” telling stories about people of color given their own backgrounds. “Well, I feel like it was a show created...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euphoria#Television#Design#Hungarian#Hbo#Ektachrome
Variety

‘Rafiki’ Director Wanuri Kahiu Talks Making Her Hollywood Debut With Netflix’s Lili Reinhart Dramedy ‘Look Both Ways’

Click here to read the full article. When Wanuri Kahiu first received the script for Netflix’s “Look Both Ways,” the Kenyan director felt like she was, in a certain sense, reading her own story. The dramedy focuses on Natalie (Lili Reinhart), who takes a pregnancy test on the eve of her college graduation. Her life then diverges into two parallel worlds: one where she stays in Texas and becomes a young mother, and the other in which she isn’t pregnant and moves to L.A. to pursue a career in animation. “I felt it was partially my life, in the sense that I...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Raising Kanan’ Strengthens the ‘Power’-verse Formula in Season 2: TV Review

Nearly four months have passed since Starz’s sprawling “Power” universe was last on the air, following the April season finale of the Tommy Egan-focused “Force.” That’s not much time, and certainly not the longest span of time between installments in “Power” creator Courtney Kemp’s ever-widening tableau of cocaine entrepreneurs. But it feels like a long time, evidence that Kemp has succeeded into turning “Power” into a Marvel-style narrative ecosystem, for better and for worse. The “for worse” part comes when any extended amount of time passes, when the richness and depth of a long-running, hyperconnected story triggers the audience’s anxiety about...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned exclusively. Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he’s starting to think there’s simply too many of them. The “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner joined Vulture’s “Into It” podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special. “It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Movie Axing Spawns Hilarious #HBOMaxJustCanceled Trend

The recent decision by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the nearly finished DC superhero movie “Batgirl” left fans confused and outraged. But it has also yielded a trove of fantastic memes. The $90 million Warner Bros. production, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, won’t be released theatrically or on HBO Max, or anywhere else. Why? The media conglomerate determined that taking a tax write-off for “Batgirl” (and the animated “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt”) made more financial sense than releasing it commercially, Variety reported. “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out...
MOVIES
Variety

‘So Damn Easy Going’ Producers Bet on Double Female Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

Göteborg-based Cinenic Film, headed by Annika Hellström and Erika Malmgren, has a flawless track record in backing debut directors with global breakthrough potential. Their roster takes in Ísold Uggadóttir (“And Breathe Normally”), Gorki Glaser-Müller (“Children of the Enemy”) and most recently Christoffer Sandler, whose fiction debut “So Damn Easy Going” opened the last Göteborg Film Festival and is now heading off to the Norwegian Film Festival in Haugesund (Aug. 20-26). Cinenic will also be in Haugesund with its latest young filmmaking recruits, Angelika Abramovitch and Minka Jakerson and their respective feature debuts “The Braid” and “The Soft Skin,” to be pitched at...
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Thompson Calls Intimacy Coordinators ‘Fantastically Important,’ Jokes Maybe Sean Bean ‘Accidentally Had One at Home’

Click here to read the full article. Emma Thompson has defended the role of intimacy coordinators on set in a new interview. During an appearance on the Australian “Fitzy & Wippa” radio show to promote her new film, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” one of the presenters asked the Oscar-winning actor what she made of Sean Bean’s recent comments in which he decried the use of intimacy coordinators in productions. “Emma, I wanted to bring this up because I read it during the week, quite timely, but for the more intimate scenes that you guys had to do in the film,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” has been renewed for its third season at Starz. Announced at the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour, the news comes ahead of the Aug. 14 debut of Season 2. “Raising Kanan,” the third series in the “Power” universe, it set in the early ‘90s and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, Raquel (Patina Miller) who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Badass, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz also star. “Our passionate and loyal...
TV SERIES
Variety

Nice Guy Sam Richardson on Playing Against Type in ‘Ted Lasso’ and Being a Romantic Lead in ‘The Afterparty’

Click here to read the full article. Sam Richardson’s profile has risen in recent years through roles such as eager aide Richard Splett on “Veep,” as well as the star and co-creator (with Tim Robinson) of cult hit “Detroiters” and even via the woefully under appreciated series “Champaign ILL,” which he top lined with Adam Pally. But it’s Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” that has cemented Richardson as not only a star — but also a romantic lead, opposite Zoë Chao. That’s why Richardson’s Emmy nomination this year is extra sweet. As he and Chao film Season 2 of “The Afterparty,” Richardson… wait...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Stranger Things’ Holds Strong at No. 1 While ‘The Sea Beast’ Reaches No. 2

Per Nielsen, “Stranger Things” was watched for 2.9 billion minutes during the July 11-17 viewing window, which marked the second full week of availability of Season 4 after its second volume debuted on July 1. The series easily took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week, with more than double the viewership of the next title on the chart: Netflix’s animated children’s film “The Sea Beast,” which debuted on the streamer on July 8 and was watched for 920 million minutes in its first full week of availability. “Stranger Things” has now been on the top...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album ‘Traumazine’ Amid Ongoing Label Issues

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has announced her long-awaited sophomore album, “Traumazine,” will be released this Friday, Aug. 12. Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. She also told fans “We almost out” and called the forthcoming album the “last one” — in reference to her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment. “Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she wrote. “[A]ll these games and having...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Hong Kong Remake of ‘Tape’ Sets Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan, Adam Pak as Stars

Selena Lee, Kenny Kwan, and Adam Pak lead the cast of “Tape,” a Cantonese-language remake of the Richard Linklater drama film that debuted in 2001. The new film is to be directed by Bizhan Tong (“Forensic Psychologist,” “The Audition”) with cameras set to roll next month in Hong Kong. “Tape” tells the story of 3 best friends who, following an event at a graduation party that transforms their lives, reunite 15 years later where a case of blackmail forces them to confront a terrible secret from their past. The original film starred Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Robert Sean Leonard and played...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy