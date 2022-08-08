ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

RS Recommends: The Best Computer Desks for Your Home Office or Dorm Room

By Natalli Amato
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re working from home or studying in your dorm room, your physical workspace makes a big difference in productivity. Besides an ergonomic chair, you’ll also want one of the best computer desks, for your laptop or monitor, as well as notes, books, and other gadgets.

Read on for some tips on choosing the best computer desk for your space, plus some of the best computer desks to order online right now.

Computer Desk Buying Guide

Don’t pull the trigger too fast on that new desk. Below are a few things you’ll want to assess before picking up the best computer desk for your needs.

Size : Big desks are always nice, letting you spread out your notes, books, and gadgets, but you don’t want to overcrowd your home office or dorm room. Be sure to measure your space first, and then find a desk as close to the right size as possible (or smaller).

Shape : Not all of the best computer desks are rectangle and square-shaped. Some computer desks are L-shaped, providing more space in corners (and a better-looking workspace), while others feature a curved front that works great for things like gaming.

Adjustability : Some of the best computer desks have the ability to transform into a standing desk, or feature a handy pull-out keyboard tray. These features are always welcome — especially the standing desk functionality, as this will seriously boost productivity (see our favorite standing desks here).

Storage : Cubbies, shelving, and drawers are a welcome addition to any desk, whether for stashing documents or adding some decor to your workspace.

Style : Your new computer desk might be for work purposes only, but it should still be easy on the eyes (you don’t want to be more put off by the idea of sitting down and working). The best computer desk is, therefore, one that agrees with your sense of interior design as well as your functional needs.

What Are the Best Computer Desks?

From L-shaped units to standing desks, here are the best computer desks to fit your laptop, desktop, and other important gadgets and documents.

1. Tribesigns Computer Desk

Editor’s Pick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0hm8_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

Measuring 63 x 23.6 x 29 inches, this beautiful walnut computer desk can easily fit your desktop and a ton of documents all at once. Aside from looking great, it’s actually super durable and stable, made with a heavy-duty steel frame that includes adjustable leg pads. In other words, even if you have an uneven floor in your office , this desk will remain sturdy. There’s no built-in storage here, but thanks to the desktop space, there’s a lot of room for organizing bins and trays. Setup time is quick, too: It’s only supposed to take 15 minutes to put this desk together.

Buy: Tribesigns Computer Desk $119.99

2. SHW 55-Inch Electric Standing Desk

Best standing desk https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0Jo4_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

If you want the flexibility of being able to switch between a standard desk and a standing desk, then this is the best computer desk for you. It has a fully motorized electric system that adjusts the height of the desk from 28 to 45 inches, which instantly lets you switch modes. Plus, the tabletop measures 55 x 28 inches, giving you plenty of space for your computer. Its cherry finish has a polished, professional look, and its industrial steel frame means it should last you for years.

Buy: SHW Standing Desk $269.88

3. OneSpace Stanton Computer Desk

best small computer desk https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxvZZ_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

Sometimes home offices are more like closet offices when you’re setting up a workspace in a tiny dorm room or small city apartment. If you’re currently setting up any such office, consider this compact OneSpace Stanton computer desk. With the built-in keyboard tray extended, it measures 30.5 inches deep and a mere 22 inches wide, which provides just enough room for a computer and a small lamp, for example. The pull-out keyboard tray is a nice addition, lending some extra space when you need it (if you just use a laptop, use the keyboard tray for books or taking notes with your laptop out).

Buy: OneSpace Stanton Computer Desk $39.90

4. Tribesigns Computer Desk with Hutch

Best desk with hutch https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332je6_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

If you’re operating in a smaller space or just need help staying organized, this Tribesigns computer desk with a built-in storage hutch is what your home office needs. Its tabletop measures 47.24 x 23.62 inches, and the whole unit is a little over 55 inches tall. Thanks to its stylish look, you can easily add this desk to any room in your house — it doesn’t have to be in a dedicated office space.

Buy: Tribesigns Computer Desk w/ Hutch $192.98

5. Arozzi Arena

best gaming computer desk https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D5kTg_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

For a dialed-in gaming setup, you’ll want a purpose-built gaming desk like this Arozzi Arena. It’s extra wide at 63 inches (32 inches deep), giving more than enough space for multiple monitors and mouse movement. Speaking of mouse movement; the whole desktop is a microfiber mouse pad, letting you move freely. We also like the curved front side, which gives more space for your mouse and a cockpit feel.

Buy: Arozzi Arena $342.21

6. Teraves L-Shaped Desk

Best L-shaped desk https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BUsh_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

If you need to use two monitors while you work, an L-shaped desk is a great option. This model from Teraves measures 68.9 x 21.65 and 53.15 x 21.65. It can also hold up to 450 pounds. In addition to the ample workspace, this computer desk also has two built-in shelves. The L-shaped design also helps the desk appear more compact in your room, which is helpful if you are tight on space. We also love this computer desk for its stylish gold frame and marble tabletop.

Buy: Teraves L-Shaped Desk $199.99

1. Tribesigns Computer Desk

Measuring 63 x 23.6 x 29 inches, this beautiful walnut computer desk can easily fit your desktop and a ton of documents all at once. Aside from looking great, it’s actually super durable and stable, made with a heavy-duty steel frame that includes adjustable leg pads. In other words, even if you have an uneven floor in your office , this desk will remain sturdy. There’s no built-in storage here, but thanks to the desktop space, there’s a lot of room for organizing bins and trays. Setup time is quick, too: It’s only supposed to take 15 minutes to put this desk together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTiwE_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

Buy: Tribesigns Computer Desk

2. SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Standing Desk

If you want the flexibility of being able to switch between a standard desk and a standing desk, then this is the best computer desk for you. It has a fully motorized electric system that adjusts the height of the desk from 28 to 45 inches, which instantly lets you switch modes. Plus, the tabletop measures 55 x 28 inches, giving you plenty of space for your computer. Its cherry finish has a polished, professional look, and its industrial steel frame means it should last you for years.

Amazon

Buy: SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Standing Desk

3. Tribesigns Computer Desk with Hutch

If you’re operating in a smaller space or just need help staying organized, this Tribesigns computer desk with a built-in storage hutch is what your home office needs. Its tabletop measures 47.24 x 23.62 inches, and the whole unit is a little over 55 inches tall. Thanks to its stylish look, you can easily add this desk to any room in your house — it doesn’t have to be in a dedicated office space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0MFG_0h9WBAGb00

Amazon

Buy: Tribesigns Computer Desk with Hutch

4. Teraves L-Shaped Desk

If you need to use two monitors while you work, an L-shaped desk is a great option. This model from Teraves measures 68.9 x 21.65 and 53.15 x 21.65. It can also hold up to 450 pounds. In addition to the ample workspace, this computer desk also has two built-in shelves. The L-shaped design also helps the desk appear more compact in your room, which is helpful if you are tight on space. We also love this computer desk for its stylish gold frame and marble tabletop.

Amazon

Buy: Teraves L-Shaped Desk More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease” Film Star and Pop Hitmaker, Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the celebrated pop culture icon known for her performances in Grease and Xanadu, as well as her Grammy-winning hits like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” died Monday, Aug. 8. She was 73. Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that she “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” No exact cause of death was given.  The statement continued, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Having a Nuclear Meltdown Over the Feds Raiding Mar-a-Lago

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach on Monday, reportedly in search of any leftover classified documents he may have taken from the White House. The search began in the morning, but didn’t make the news until later, when the former president announced the “prosecutorial misconduct” just in time for Fox News’ primetime propaganda lineup to have a collective conniption over the Justice Department spending the day at Mar-a-Lago. Jesse Watters set the tone early, ranting about how the Justice Department is giving Democrats a pass while going after poor, innocent Trump....
PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Likely Had an ‘Extremely Severe’ Form of Vasculitis, Doctor Explains

Click here to read the full article. A clip of Ashton Kutcher saying he was “lucky to be alive” made headlines on Monday after the actor revealed he battled an autoimmune disease that led him to temporarily lose his ability to see, hear, and walk. Without going into detail, Kutcher shared that it took him “about a year” to “build it all back up” after his vasculitis diagnosis. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” the actor said. An expert tells Rolling Stone that Kutcher’s symptoms line up with what would likely be an “extremely severe” case of the autoimmune...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Desk#Home Office#Standing Desks#Interior Design
Family Handyman

What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?

If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Wants Out of Lawsuit Linked to Drakeo the Ruler’s Fatal Stabbing

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg is asking a Los Angeles judge to reject a lawsuit claiming his company bears liability in the fatal backstage stabbing of fellow rapper Drakeo the Ruler at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” music festival last December. In new court filings obtained by Rolling Stone, a lawyer representing both Snoop Dogg’s LLC and Bobby Dee Presents says that his clients – who helped promote the festival – should be cut loose from the negligence lawsuit filed by Drakeo’s brother Devante Caldwell last February or, at the very least, taken off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Iggy Azalea Ends Brief Retirement From Music: ‘If I Can’t Have Peace, Neither Can You’

Click here to read the full article. If Iggy Azalea is going down, she’s taking all of her haters with her. The Australian rapper took to Twitter on Monday to announce that, despite releasing what was meant to be her final album, End of an Era, last year, she’s coming out of her indefinite retirement from the music industry early. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.,” she wrote. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mariah Carey Grew Up Idolizing Olivia Newton-John. Then She Got to Share the Stage With Her

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey remembered idolizing Olivia Newton-John as a kid and then later getting the chance to share the stage with her as an adult in a touching tribute to the late pop star/actress, who died yesterday, Aug. 8, at the age of 73. Carey wrote that she first “fell in love with Olivia’s voice” after hearing her 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You,” though she was soon equally enamored by Newton-John’s other hits, like “Magic,” Suddenly,” and “Have You Never Been Mellow.” These tunes, Carey wrote, “showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” I...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Retro Marshall Bluetooth Speaker Is Finally $50 Off

Click here to read the full article. For music fans, there’s never been a better moment to invest in a powerful, portable speaker. Brands from Bose to Sonos have helped make it easier to stream playlists on the go with new Bluetooth speakers that sound great and last for hours on end. But if you’re shopping for one that combines rugged durability with the kind of rock & roll sound and style you get with an amp, Marshall has discounted some of its top-rated Bluetooth speakers this week, including one of our editors’ favorite: the Emberton. Amazon Buy: Marshall Emberton Speaker $119.99 Marshall...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Back to School Deals Worth Shopping Right Now

Click here to read the full article. The school year is just about to begin, and we’ve collected the best deals we could find to make sure you’re adequately prepared for a fresh set of classes, or adjusting to life in a dorm. The discounts below will ensure you can get the right computer, gadgets, appliances, decor and other gear to start your academic year off on the right foot. Even if you’re not headed back to school, August is normally a great month to snag a deal on popular electronics, home goods and gadgets, but we suggest you get your...
EDUCATION
The Independent

11 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you short-sightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with the...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy