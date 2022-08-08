RS Recommends: The Best Computer Desks for Your Home Office or Dorm Room

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re working from home or studying in your dorm room, your physical workspace makes a big difference in productivity. Besides an ergonomic chair, you’ll also want one of the best computer desks, for your laptop or monitor, as well as notes, books, and other gadgets.

Read on for some tips on choosing the best computer desk for your space, plus some of the best computer desks to order online right now.

Computer Desk Buying Guide

Don’t pull the trigger too fast on that new desk. Below are a few things you’ll want to assess before picking up the best computer desk for your needs.

Size : Big desks are always nice, letting you spread out your notes, books, and gadgets, but you don’t want to overcrowd your home office or dorm room. Be sure to measure your space first, and then find a desk as close to the right size as possible (or smaller).

Shape : Not all of the best computer desks are rectangle and square-shaped. Some computer desks are L-shaped, providing more space in corners (and a better-looking workspace), while others feature a curved front that works great for things like gaming.

Adjustability : Some of the best computer desks have the ability to transform into a standing desk, or feature a handy pull-out keyboard tray. These features are always welcome — especially the standing desk functionality, as this will seriously boost productivity (see our favorite standing desks here).

Storage : Cubbies, shelving, and drawers are a welcome addition to any desk, whether for stashing documents or adding some decor to your workspace.

Style : Your new computer desk might be for work purposes only, but it should still be easy on the eyes (you don’t want to be more put off by the idea of sitting down and working). The best computer desk is, therefore, one that agrees with your sense of interior design as well as your functional needs.

What Are the Best Computer Desks?

From L-shaped units to standing desks, here are the best computer desks to fit your laptop, desktop, and other important gadgets and documents.

1. Tribesigns Computer Desk

Editor’s Pick

Amazon

Measuring 63 x 23.6 x 29 inches, this beautiful walnut computer desk can easily fit your desktop and a ton of documents all at once. Aside from looking great, it’s actually super durable and stable, made with a heavy-duty steel frame that includes adjustable leg pads. In other words, even if you have an uneven floor in your office , this desk will remain sturdy. There’s no built-in storage here, but thanks to the desktop space, there’s a lot of room for organizing bins and trays. Setup time is quick, too: It’s only supposed to take 15 minutes to put this desk together.

Tribesigns Computer Desk $119.99

2. SHW 55-Inch Electric Standing Desk

Best standing desk

Amazon

If you want the flexibility of being able to switch between a standard desk and a standing desk, then this is the best computer desk for you. It has a fully motorized electric system that adjusts the height of the desk from 28 to 45 inches, which instantly lets you switch modes. Plus, the tabletop measures 55 x 28 inches, giving you plenty of space for your computer. Its cherry finish has a polished, professional look, and its industrial steel frame means it should last you for years.

SHW Standing Desk $269.88

3. OneSpace Stanton Computer Desk

best small computer desk

Amazon

Sometimes home offices are more like closet offices when you’re setting up a workspace in a tiny dorm room or small city apartment. If you’re currently setting up any such office, consider this compact OneSpace Stanton computer desk. With the built-in keyboard tray extended, it measures 30.5 inches deep and a mere 22 inches wide, which provides just enough room for a computer and a small lamp, for example. The pull-out keyboard tray is a nice addition, lending some extra space when you need it (if you just use a laptop, use the keyboard tray for books or taking notes with your laptop out).

OneSpace Stanton Computer Desk $39.90

4. Tribesigns Computer Desk with Hutch

Best desk with hutch

Amazon

If you’re operating in a smaller space or just need help staying organized, this Tribesigns computer desk with a built-in storage hutch is what your home office needs. Its tabletop measures 47.24 x 23.62 inches, and the whole unit is a little over 55 inches tall. Thanks to its stylish look, you can easily add this desk to any room in your house — it doesn’t have to be in a dedicated office space.

Tribesigns Computer Desk w/ Hutch $192.98

5. Arozzi Arena

best gaming computer desk

Amazon

For a dialed-in gaming setup, you’ll want a purpose-built gaming desk like this Arozzi Arena. It’s extra wide at 63 inches (32 inches deep), giving more than enough space for multiple monitors and mouse movement. Speaking of mouse movement; the whole desktop is a microfiber mouse pad, letting you move freely. We also like the curved front side, which gives more space for your mouse and a cockpit feel.

Arozzi Arena $342.21

6. Teraves L-Shaped Desk

Best L-shaped desk

Amazon

If you need to use two monitors while you work, an L-shaped desk is a great option. This model from Teraves measures 68.9 x 21.65 and 53.15 x 21.65. It can also hold up to 450 pounds. In addition to the ample workspace, this computer desk also has two built-in shelves. The L-shaped design also helps the desk appear more compact in your room, which is helpful if you are tight on space. We also love this computer desk for its stylish gold frame and marble tabletop.

Teraves L-Shaped Desk $199.99

