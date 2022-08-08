ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ NAACP: The House needs to pass this bill on Friday | Opinion

At this point in our history as Americans and as New Jerseyans, it is imperative that we must act to fight climate change. We’re well aware that the situation is becoming dire, and climate change can often feel like an insurmountable task. Fortunately, at this moment, we have something real and substantial that can help in a momentous way. The Inflation Reduction Act is a historic attempt to fight climate change with quantifiable outcomes, to ensure a healthier and more equitable future for our planet.
Salon

Launch of "Real Doctors Against Oz" campaign calls GOP candidate into question

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Highlighting Dr. Mehmet Oz's spreading of Covid-19 misinformation and his history of dispensing what one study found to be "baseless" medical advice, several Pennsylvania doctors joined Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday in warning that electing Oz to the U.S. Senate would "endanger Pennsylvanians' health."
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
N.J. congressman nitpicks to trash good climate bill | Letter

Recently, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd Dist., released a statement condemning the “Inflation Reduction Act” that was just approved by the Senate. The bill’s major provisions include the largest investment to combat climate change in U.S. history, new authority to negotiate lower Medicare prescription drug costs, a new minimum tax on most corporations, an extension of higher premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, and a major funding boost to the IRS to pursue tax dodgers.
New Jersey Bill Would Increase Law Enforcement At Schools

New Jersey state Senator Senator Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor) introduced legislation this week that would allow County Sheriffs to hire and place Class III officers in schools to assist with security. “As our children prepare to return to the classroom, parents shouldn’t be losing sleep with concerns about the safety...
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program

As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
DROUGHT WATCH: Murphy Administration Urges NJ Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water to Avoid Worsening Water Supply Conditions

New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of August 9, 2022, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. The Commissioner’s declaration of a...
Cannabis business bootcamp aims to boost N.J.’s 308 legal weed permit holders.

NJ Cannabis Insider Live has designed a new learning experience for businesses operating in the legal weed market. Presented by Weedmaps, the all-day, multi-track conference will put an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. (There are currently a total of 308 conditional licenses and that number is expected to grow later this year.)
