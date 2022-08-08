CLOSURE: Highway 42 outside Osage Beach closed after crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– Highway 42 South of Osage Beach is experiencing closures in both lanes, estimated to last at least two more hours by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure began at about 1:38 p.m. when a power line was knocked down on the road. It is unclear if any injuries were sustained in the crash. MoDOT said motorists will need to use other routes of travel while crews work to open the roads.

More information about the closure will be provided as it becomes available.

