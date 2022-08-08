ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnett, MO

Barnett man charged with two sex crimes against a child

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
KAISER, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Barnett man is facing sexual crimes against a child after he allegedly sent lewd pictures of himself to an 11-year-old girl.

A Miller County prosecutor has charged Jeffery Andrews with enticement of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.

On Sunday morning, a Miller County Deputy responded to a residence on the 3200 block of Brookview Dr in Osage Beach about a sexual misconduct incident.

The victim's mother told the deputy that Jeffery Andrews allegedly sent lewd photos of himself to her 11-year-old daughter over Facebook messenger.

The mother confronted Andrews on Sunday morning and Andrews left the residence.

The deputy reported that he found messages on the phone from Andrews that were sexual in nature, according to the probable cause statement.

A case review is scheduled for August 15. Andrews does not have a defense attorney listed according to online court records.

Andrews is in the Miller County Jail being held on $100,000 bond.

