Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Variety of Memphis barbecue to be sold at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf isn't the only thing fans can enjoy while at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the barbecue is another huge attraction. This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament. It's a real treat for visitors who are just discovering Memphis barbecue.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Where the Chefs Eat

The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Complex

These Rising Pitmasters Show Why the Story of Black Barbecue is Just Getting Started

In 2021, Kingsford launched its Preserve the Pit® program, an initiative celebrating and fueling the future of Black barbecue. Kingsford continues to invest in Black barbecue culture by kicking off its second year at Memphis in May in the downtown district of Memphis, Tennessee. There, Kingsford did it for the culture and paired six promising pitmasters with topnotch mentors who will help them bring their businesses and barbecue stories to life.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Company wants to bring zipline adventure park to Mud Island

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new venture hopes to have people soaring high in downtown Memphis across the Wolf River Harbor at Mud Island. The Forge Memphis presented its plan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to the city council for a $10 million privately-funded adventure course for Mud Island. They said they would not require incentives from the government for the project.
MEMPHIS, TN
archyworldys.com

The House Where Elvis Was Found Dead: Secrets of Memphis’ Graceland

It’s been forty years since Graceland opened its doors to the public, and since then 600,000 visitors have been visiting the American colonial-style property in the suburbs of Memphis, which looks relatively modest from the outside. Graceland is undoubtedly one of the most significant homes of the 20th century, if we look at it from the perspective of the heritage of the era. although some consider the interior of the apartment to be kitsch rather than valuable.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How a Memphis store is supporting Mid-South teachers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With students across the Mid-South heading back to school, most teachers set up and decorated their classrooms to start the new school year. A lot of those supplies were most likely purchased at Knowledge Tree. Visual Storyteller Caleb Hilliard spoke to the small business owner about...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Old Church Will Soon House Hattiloo Theater School

Renovations will soon begin on a more than 150-year-old church in Uptown and when they are finished, a new program aims to open up the world of the arts to people with diverse backgrounds. It is part of the ongoing mission by the only freestanding black repertory theater in five surrounding states.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
