Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Kirksville area man adds $5,000 to reward for murder suspect's capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward to catch a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville is now up to $10,000. A resident who lives on the Adair County road where a Kirksville man was murdered last month is offering to match a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshal's Service.
ktvo.com
Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville police are investigating a suspicious death that was discovered overnight. Officers were called to an apartment building at 309 South Main Street just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unresponsive male. The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) said they discovered Shawn Watts, 45,...
ktvo.com
Officers find rifle believed to have been stolen by wanted Adair County murder suspect
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators searching for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville have located a rifle they believe the fugitive stole during a recent burglary. On Wednesday, Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that law enforcement received a tip Tuesday from an acquaintance of Jesse Rongey about where they might find a .270 rifle stolen recently from a cabin west of Kirksville.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Adair County murder suspect still on the run
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — There is not much new to report regarding the hunt for a northeast Missouri murder suspect. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO Monday the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is continuing. He said investigators are following up on leads and tips as...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused of Strangling Female Victim
An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting a victim while she was sitting in her vehicle last week. 23-year-old Derrick Winston has been charged with willful injury and third-degree burglary, both Class D felonies. According to court records, on August 2nd at 11:30 PM, Winston entered the victim’s car while...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Police: Former Employee Stole Nearly 200 Lottery Tickets
A former BP employee in Ottumwa is accused of stealing nearly 200 lottery tickets and keeping the winnings to herself. 46-year-old Anetha Davis has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, eight counts of theft of lottery tickets, and third-degree theft. This past April court documents say Davis, who...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man hurt when minibike slams into parked vehicle
WAYLAND, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. State troopers said a minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the street and slammed into a parked vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Thursday for Livingston County. 22-year-old Kody Eugene Waters is held for alleged burglary after his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at $20,000. A sentencing Hearing is set for September 8th. 24-year-old Jacob Michael McGary is...
ktvo.com
Federal agents raid Kirksville apartment building in search for fugitive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The search for wanted murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, continues. Rongey is on the run and wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder and mutilation of Stephen Munn, 54, also from Kirksville. Local and federal agents continue their raids on residences across northeast Missouri...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
Comments / 0