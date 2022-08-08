ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: “Heartbroken Doesn’t Even Begin To Cover It”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John died today at the age of 73, prompting an outpouring of love for the singer from friends, peers, family and famous admirers.

The singer’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who has been by her mother’s side through her battles with cancer, was among the first to pay tribute. She posted a photo gallery of herself and her mother together from the time she was a baby until now. There was no caption.

Newton-John’s friend and co-star John Travolta wrote in part, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Mia Farrow admitted that she’d never met the Grease star, but called her “lovely, talented, brave” and noted that “everyone says she was wonderful – always kind.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.”

See the reactions below. We’ll be updating with more as they come in.

https://twitter.com/edgarwright/status/1556742323471523842

https://twitter.com/antoniobanderas/status/1556739386863149059

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Heartfelt Message To “The Most Courageous Woman I’ve Ever Known”

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling is coping with the death of his wife and took to social media to share a heartfelt message. “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” read the letter posted on Newton-John’s official Instagram page. The Grease star died at the age of 73 and although...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John To Be Given State Funeral In Melbourne, Australia

Olivia Newton-John will be given a special send-off in her native Australia, it has been announced. The State Premier of Victoria in Australia where Newton-John spent most of her childhood has confirmed that the star’s family had accepted his offer of a state funeral. Daniel Andrews revealed he had liaised with the family via Newton-John’s niece, TV actress Tottie Goldsmith. “I can update that I’ve spoken with Tottie Goldsmith this morning and she, on behalf of the family, have accepted my offer of a state service,” he said. “This will be much more of a concert than a funeral, I think it will be...
WORLD
Deadline

Anne Heche “Not Expected To Survive” After Severe Brain Injury, Will Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche’s family and friends had been hoping for a miracle following the Emmy-winning actor’s horrific car crash last Friday. It didn’t come, and her closest ones are making the difficult decision to take her off life support after she was pronounced brain dead. She is being kept on a ventilator until it’s determined whether any organs not damaged in the crash and subsequent fire can be donated. “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
James Gunn
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Chloe Lattanzi
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Jake Fogelnest
Person
John Travolta
Deadline

Anne Heche Had Narcotics In Her System, Police Say, According To Tests Conducted After Fiery Car Crash

Nearly a week after a fiery car crash put her in the hospital, Anne Heche now is under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system, police confirmed today. “Based on the blood work, it revealed the presence of narcotics,” Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the LAPD told Deadline on Wednesday. Confirming that the Emmy-winning actress is facing a possible felony DUI charge, Lomeli added, “However, additional testing is required because we have to rule out any substances that were administered by medical treatment.” Heche is in “extremely critical condition” as a result of her burns and pulmonary injuries from the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

TV Academy Reveals Emmy Winners In Juried Categories; Animation, Costume, Hairstyling & More

The Television Academy announced today the Emmy winners in juried categories from Animation, Costume, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design. The awards will be presented at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 3 and 4. Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Hairstyling, Makeup and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead, a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Jan Luis Castellanos Among Cast For Bella Thorne Pic ‘Saint Clare’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bridge & Tunnel and 13 Reasons Why actor Jan Luis Castellanos is among supporting cast for thriller Saint Clare, starring Bella Thorne, Ryan Phillippe, Rebecca De Mornay, Frank Whaley, Bart Johnson and Dylan Flashner. Currently in post-production, Saint Clare follows Clare Bleecker (Thorne), a quiet catholic college student with a divine vocation for killing. Phillippe will play the role of Timmons, a police officer investigating the latest murder in the small town, with Clare as his prime suspect. Whaley will portray Mailman Bob, a ghost from Clare’s past, with Johnson pulling double duty...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Academy Awards#Pop Singer
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of The Loop In Later Seasons, He Claims

In yet another bit of distancing from the Game of Thrones final seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he wasn’t in the loop on its creative decisions. During an interview with the Times, the 73-year-old Martin, the author of the fantasy novel collection upon which the television series was based, claimed he wasn’t that involved in the series’ final seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Emma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators “Fantastically Important” After Sean Bean Suggests They “Spoil Spontaneity”

Click here to read the full article. Sorry Sean Bean, Emma Thompson begs to differ. In the latest reaction to Bean’s recent controversial remarks criticizing the use of on-set intimacy coordinators, Thompson said on an Australian radio show that such coordinators are “fantastically important.” Although she didn’t mention Bean by name, Thompson, when told of the actor’s statement that the use of intimacy coordinators would “inhibit” him, said, “You can’t just let it flow. There’s a camera there, and a crew. You’re not on your own in a hotel room, you’re surrounded by a bunch of blokes, mostly, so it’s not...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jon Batiste Leaving As ‘The Late Show’ Bandleader After 7 Years, Louis Cato To Replace Him

Stephen Colbert announced on tonight’s The Late Show that Academy and Grammy winner Jon Batiste is departing after seven seasons to pursue personal and professional interests. “We’ve been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years. And will we miss him here? ‘Yeaaa!’ But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I can’t wait to have you back on as guest with your next hit record,” Colbert said. Batiste has been the Late Show bandleader since Colbert took over as host in 2014. His music career has been on a roll in the last...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Juliette Binoche Discusses New Film ‘Paradise Highway’, Truck Driving And The Perils Of Human Trafficking

The Scene 2 Seen podcast is back in a major way! This week I’ve already published conversations with actor Michael Greyeyes and Naturi Naughton. Today, I chat with legendary actress Juliette Binoche about her newest film that tackles a difficult subject. Paradise Highway, directed by Anna Gutto, is a riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and underbelly of human trafficking. The film stars Binoche, ​​Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo. To save the life of her brother Dennis (Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

ABC’s ‘20/20’ Will Air ‘Cinderella: The Reunion’ 25th Anniversary Special

A 25th anniversary celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella will air with a news special cast reunion and presentation of the original film as part of Disney Princess Week. The package, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, airs on ABC-TV on Tuesday, Aug. 23 stating at 8 PM ET/PT and will stream the next day on Hulu. The reunion will feature Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox. Following the news special, The Wonderful World of Disney will aira presentation of the original film from 9-11 PM ET/PT. (9:00-11:00 p.m). It will also be...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’: Paramount+ Series Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Harper (The Old Man), John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds) and newcomer Isabella Briggs have been tapped for key recurring roles on Fatal Attraction, Paramount+’s series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film. Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet star, along with Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jane Lynch Sets Early ‘Funny Girl’ Departure, Says “No Drama” With Lea Michele – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Lynch Playbill comments: Jane Lynch will depart Broadway’s Funny Girl even earlier than expected, producers announced Tuesday. The former Glee actor will end her run as “Mrs. Brice” on Sunday, August 14, several weeks earlier than the Sept. 4 date most recently announced (that date, too, was earlier than the originally planned Sept. 25 exit). According to producers, Lynch had a long-scheduled vacation set to begin on Monday, August 15 and was set to return to the show on Tuesday, August 23, before departing for the Creative Arts Emmys on Thursday, September...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Amazing Grace’: Producers Take Legal Action Against Distributor Neon Over “Fraudently” Inducing Deal For Aretha Franklin Doc

Aretha Franklin documentary Amazing Grace, which tells the story of the singer’s 1972 gospel album, is subject of more legal issues. The film, which was mired in limbo for 46 years as a result of various legal battles, is now the subject of a suit from producers including Alan Elliott, against distributor Neon and CEO Tom Quinn. The crux of the issue also involves the Hollywood trade press, including Deadline, which covered the news that Neon had acquired the U.S rights to the film in December 2018. There was one small problem, the producers allege, it hadn’t signed a deal, and in...
MOVIES
Deadline

How Actor Tim Realbuto Lost A Record 154 lbs For Boxing Movie ‘Bobcat Moretti’; First Trailer Released For Pic Also Starring Vivica A. Fox & Taryn Manning

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Few actors will have put their bodies through as much for a role as Tim Realbuto who lost a record 154 lbs for movie Bobcat Moretti. In the recently wrapped U.S. indie feature, Realbuto plays an obese MS patient who takes up his late father’s sport of boxing to overcome personal tragedy and help find inner peace. Vivica A.Fox (Kill Bill), Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black), Matt Peters (Orange Is The New Black), Matt McCoy (Jack Ryan), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), rapper Coolio and Oscar-nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna) also star in the feature, whose first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reacts To Church’s “Christianized” Version Of ‘Hamilton’: “Now Lawyers Do Their Work”

“Stop running from God, Alexander…His word says if we confess our sins, he is faithful and [wants] just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us.” Don’t remember that line from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton? Well neither does Miranda. The line is from an unauthorized, “Christianized” version of the musical from RGV Productions, which operates with The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen, Texas. It was performed and live on August 5 and streamed. There was also reportedly a second performance the following night, and Miranda is none too pleased. In a tweet yesterday, the creator of the Grammy and Tony-winning...
MCALLEN, TX
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum On His Emmy-Nominated Series, ‘Last Tango In Paris’ Inspiration And A ‘Buckaroo Banzai’ Update – Crew Call Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Today on Crew Call we talk with Jeff Goldblum, who’s up for his third career Emmy nomination this year for the second season of National Geographic and Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum which follows the actor across the nation as he muses on various human fascinations, i.e. magic, dogs, dance, fireworks, the list goes on. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is up for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special. You can listen to our conversation below: Sharing in his awe of life on the show are sundry folk from all walks of life. We...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Film Review: Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg & Dave Franco In Vampire-Hunter Romp ‘Day Shift’

The vampire genre has survived innumerable indignities over the decades — Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter or Dracula 2000, anyone? — so it will surely emerge largely intact after the abuse is must now endure courtesy of Day Shift. The premise isn’t half-bad, with a leading-man vampire attempting to go straight for the sake of his wife and young daughter, and the presence of Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in leading roles provides some allure, amusement and cache. But the script never remotely rises to the occasion, resulting in a hodge-podgy mess that, at nearly two hours, is also a half-hour...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy