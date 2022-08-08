Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: “Heartbroken Doesn’t Even Begin To Cover It”

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John died today at the age of 73, prompting an outpouring of love for the singer from friends, peers, family and famous admirers.

The singer’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who has been by her mother’s side through her battles with cancer, was among the first to pay tribute. She posted a photo gallery of herself and her mother together from the time she was a baby until now. There was no caption.

Newton-John’s friend and co-star John Travolta wrote in part, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Mia Farrow admitted that she’d never met the Grease star, but called her “lovely, talented, brave” and noted that “everyone says she was wonderful – always kind.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.”

See the reactions below. We’ll be updating with more as they come in.

