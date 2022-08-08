ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon and Family: The Best Desus & Mero Athlete Interviews of All-Time

Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and the Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) of “Desus & Mero” are going their separate ways, with the Showtime show confirming the news on July 18. “Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam,” the show tweeted.
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

