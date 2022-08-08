Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market
St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Tropics are showing some signs of life!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers a tasty history lesson on the town's Hispanic and African-American origins.
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Incredible lightning strike captured outside Clearwater communication center
Remember: Don’t be caught outside in one of these storms. When thunder roars, head indoors.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
Over 40 Tampa Bay concerts and live music events happening this weekend
The Tampa Bay live music concert calendar is alive and well this weekend, and it runs all the way through next week. See a healthy list of the best live music happening across Tampa Bay below, from big arena shows to solid local lineups at the neighborhood bar. Included in...
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
