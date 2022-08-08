ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandparkfl.org

Most Dangerous Roads for Bicyclists in Florida

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists. And the state contains the most dangerous city, St. Petersburg, as well as the most dangerous county, Pinellas County, for bicyclists. But Florida has clusters of bicycle accidents across the state. Nearly every city, from Pensacola to Miami, has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Iconic St. Pete Diner on the Market

St. Petersburg, FL — Munch’s Sundries, a St. Pete staple for breakfast and lunch for 70 years, is now up for sale. Owner Larry Munch, seeking to retire, desires to sell his business along with its surrounding properties. The diner is notorious for its classic dishes that landed the eatery on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2011.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#East Texas#Fishingbooker
floridapolitics.com

Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii

The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Travel
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy