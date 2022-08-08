ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
The Independent

John Leguizamo clarifies comments criticising James Franco playing Fidel Castro: ‘Don’t get it twisted’

John Leguizamo has spoken out against the discrimination faced by Latin actors as he clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro.Last week, it was reported that Franco would play the Cuban leader in independent filmcalled Alina of Cuba.The casting drew criticism over the decision to have a white man play the role, with Ice Stage star Leguizamo calling it “F’d up”.“I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!” he wrote on social media.On Saturday, Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram clarifying his comments.Stressing again that he had “no problems with James Franco”, he said:...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Fidel Castro's daughter defends casting James Franco in biopic: 'The project is almost entirely Latino'

Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernández supports James Franco's casting as her father in the upcoming independent film, Alina of Cuba. The anti-communist activist said "the project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera" after Emmy winner John Leguizamo and other Latinx actors criticized Franco's casting, calling the inclusion appropriation amidst the Latinx community's continued exclusion from Hollywood.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Alina Fernández
Person
Juanita Castro
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
James Franco
Person
James White
Person
Fidel Castro
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Cuban#Latino
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’

Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy