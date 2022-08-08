Read full article on original website
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”
Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL・
John Leguizamo clarifies comments criticising James Franco playing Fidel Castro: ‘Don’t get it twisted’
John Leguizamo has spoken out against the discrimination faced by Latin actors as he clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro.Last week, it was reported that Franco would play the Cuban leader in independent filmcalled Alina of Cuba.The casting drew criticism over the decision to have a white man play the role, with Ice Stage star Leguizamo calling it “F’d up”.“I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!” he wrote on social media.On Saturday, Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram clarifying his comments.Stressing again that he had “no problems with James Franco”, he said:...
EW.com
Fidel Castro's daughter defends casting James Franco in biopic: 'The project is almost entirely Latino'
Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernández supports James Franco's casting as her father in the upcoming independent film, Alina of Cuba. The anti-communist activist said "the project is almost entirely Latino, both in front and behind the camera" after Emmy winner John Leguizamo and other Latinx actors criticized Franco's casting, calling the inclusion appropriation amidst the Latinx community's continued exclusion from Hollywood.
