ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

NC Lt. Gov. speaks at CPAC Texas: ‘Stand up to save this nation’

By Steve Doyle
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAdU1_0h9W7cfw00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republican pep rally that was the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend used North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as a coach firing up his players before they were to take the field.

Robinson used his 12 minutes of prelude on Saturday afternoon not to deliver the scathing rebukes and controversial positions that have pushed him into the role as the highest elected Republican in the state but rather simply to focus on pushing voters to support the most conservative candidates in November’s elections.

The conference featured former President Donald Trump and a plethora of the farthest right conservatives delivering their most vociferous attacks on Democrats, reinforcement of their most valued platforms and, in some cases, an embrace of conspiracies or even cosplay. Some of the most outrageous even attacked their own leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mB8nh_0h9W7cfw00
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro speaks at CPAC Dallas. (SCREENSHOT)

But the focus here is on Robinson, the Greensboro native who rose to political prominence based on a gun-rights address he delivered in 2018 to the Greensboro City Council . He has touted being “a poor black kid from the wrong side of the tracks,” raised by a widowed mother and built a political presence on stout Christian conservatism.

In his remarks Saturday he referred often to God and the founding of the United States and the higher power that directs the future of the nation.

“I don’t care what Communists say. I don’t care what these socialists say,” he said. “I don’t care what these blue-haired freaks with a tackle box in their face on the college campus [think] … this is greatest nation on Earth. It’s all because of God.”

Robinson used the metaphor of Union Col. Joshua Chamberlain and his leadership in the battle of “Little Round Top” at Gettysburg, Penn., when he kept the Confederate forces from taking the hill and winning the battle.

Robinson, sweat streaming down his forehead, related that battle to what the country is now facing. He told the approving crowd that they were playing Chamberlain’s role.

“The world now is Gettysburg, and America is Little Round Top,” he said. “You are the soldiers that stand on the hill. I didn’t say Congress. The Senate is not the soldiers. The city council is not the soldiers. You are the soldiers standing on the hill. It’s up to you to hold this line.

“Who is charging up? We see the whole horde, led by Jim Crow Joe [Biden] and Chump [Sen. Chuck] Schumer. They are coming up the hill with a whole raft of socialist nitwits. … I prefer to call them ‘idiots.’”

He mentioned the various hot-button issues the GOP attacks – abortion, gun control, education, transgender people, “the lying news media” – and said the state of America is what happens “when you replace a lion [Trump] with a lamb. But that’s an insult to lambs.”

He finished his pep speech by imploring voters to take action in November, to “stand up and be the kings and queens. … Save this nation. … Read your Bible. Believe in God. Read your Constitution. Hold them dear to your hearts.

“Place that bayonet of truth on top of that rifle of knowledge. Steel your spines.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 29

Joseph Oliver
1d ago

Let. Governor Robinson the Only thing I can say to You Is Sit Down. You Stand up there and Run Your Gums at CPAC. Which means to me. "Comminist Party Associated Committee". you want Me to beleive that you are For All North Carolinians. Man Please.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Dallas, NC
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Earth, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
change-links.org

North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
POLITICS
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Chamberlain
Person
Donald Trump
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpac#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democrats#Christian
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kiss951.com

North Carolina Artisans Bringing Back Potters Market at the Mint In September

North Carolina is known for its pottery, especially in the town of Seagrove. But you don’t have to travel far to shop for quality pieces. The Mint Museum will play host to the Potters Market at The Mint event this fall. The event will take place on the lawn of the Mint Museum on Saturday, September 24th. According to the event website Potters Market is considered the most important ceramics event in the state.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city council meets despite protesters

Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
GRAHAM, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy